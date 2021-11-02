Monsterpocalypse Board Game trailer shows-off kaiju body-slams and giant mechs

The latest trailer released for the Monsterpocalypse Board Game depicts city-wide carnage as enormous beasts do battle in the upcoming tableltop title.

An official trailer for the Monsterpocalypse Board Game - which is adapted from the skirmish game of the same name - shows scenes of mass destruction as gigantic rival monsters fight one another through the streets and buildings of a metropolis. Various enormous creatures - similar to familiar Japanese Kaiju characters such as Godzilla - from a winged dragon-like being to something bordering on eldritch, are seen moving across the board engaging in battle with one another.

Each monster has their own army of minions to set upon their enemies and the buildings on the board. When encountering other monsters, the player’s character can perform a variety of different moves including a body slam, throws or picking up smaller minions and launching them into nearby buildings. The new trailer also showed-off piloted mechs that can use a range of artillery against the creatures rampaging across the city, from rockets to flying drones.

Monsterpocalypse is a board game for two to four players that has players choosing between several oversized beasts inspired by classic Kaiju monsters. As well as their main creature, players will also be able to command several smaller units - or minions - through the city in order to destroy the other players’ monsters. Players use a pool of dice to activate their characters’ abilities and weapons, which can be powered up by successfully destroying buildings and hostile units.

The core version of Monsterpocalypse supports a two-player board game mode, whilst an additional expansion includes a co-op mode as well as support for up to four players. There are four different factions in the game - G.U.A.R.D, planet eaters, lords of Cthulhu and terrasaurs - that are represented by a selection of playable characters. The Monsterpocalypse Board Game is compatible with the original Monsterpocalypse skirmish game, with players able to use their existing creatures in the upcoming game and visa-versa.

Matt Wilson is the creator of the Monsterpocalypse board game, having previously designed the Monsterpocalypse skirmish game and a miniatures game called Warmachine, which has players becoming elite sorcerer soldiers called warcasters who are able to control steam-powered combat machines.

The Monsterpocalypse Board Game is being co-published by Mythic Games - the studio responsible for titles such as Hel: The Last Saga, the Mythic Battles series and the upcoming Darkest Dungeon board game - and Privateer Press, which released the Monsterpocalypse skirmish title.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Monsterpocalypse Board Game is set to launch today at 2pm (EST) and 7pm (BST), pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates are yet to be confirmed.