Superhero tabletop RPG Mutants & Masterminds: 3E has been reprinted

Core rulebooks for Mutants & Masterminds: Third Edition – the superhero-themed tabletop roleplaying game – are being reprinted.

Three rulebooks for Mutants & Masterminds 3E, the latest edition of the tabletop RPG, are available in a new reprint. The upcoming reprint includes copies of the Deluxe Hero’s Handbook for Mutants & Masterminds 3E, which provides everything players and game masters need to learn and play the game, as well as copies of Gadget Guides – a catalogue of various weapons, equipment, AI, hidden lairs and other gear – and Power Profiles, a book that features a collection of various superpowers that players can imbue their characters with.

The reprint for Mutants & Masterminds 3E is currently getting its own crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, with the three rulebooks mentioned above being the main rewards for backers. Should the crowdfunding campaign for the Mutants & Masterminds 3E reprint collect a certain amount of money, then various stretch goals featuring other books will be unlocked – such as the Cosmic Handbook, which focuses on intergalactic themed content, the Supernatural Handbook and other books.

Mutants & Masterminds 3E is the latest edition of the superhero RPG, which has players creating and controlling their own vigilantes, superheroes and villains to occupy a comic book world. Featuring original characters and worlds, Mutants & Masterminds 3E sees players creating their own characters through via a more streamlined system than those found in previous editions of the TRPG, with the option to either build a character from scratch or choose from a selection of pre-generated characters.

When making their character, players can choose whether to build a heroic or villainous character – or something in-between – with a variety of different skills, powers and equipment for them to wield. Once they’ve created their characters, players can then embark on a one-shot adventure or campaign taking place in key locations such as Emerald City or Freedom City. The gameplay system for Mutants & Masterminds 3E has players using a single d20 for their rolls, with action being at the forefront of the experience.

Mutants & Masterminds was originally created by Steve Kenson in 2002 and published by Green Ronin Publishing, a studio that is also responsible for releasing the fantasy RPG Blue Rose, as well as a tabletop RPG based on The Expanse sci-fi series.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Mutants & Mastermind 3E reprint is live until November 23rd, with a pledge of $40 (£36) getting backers a physical and digital copy of the Deluxe Hero’s Handbook in May 2023.