In the My Little Pony deckbuilding game, friendship and card combos are magic

Use the power of friendship and good card combinations in the new My Little Pony deckbuilding board game.

My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria is an upcoming board game based on the beloved toy line first released in 1981, which features a selection of different ponies that all live in the same fantasy world of Esquestria. In the game, players take control of one of several iconic characters from the My Little Pony franchise including the confident Twilight Sparkle, upbeat Rainbow Dash and kind Fluttershy, as they embark on a series of adventures throughout Ponyville, the town that the magical ponies call home.

A co-op board game, Adventures in Equestria challenges players to work together to overcome the various obstacles that the ponies face throughout their journeys, ensuring that they are able to move forward before the clouds build up in the sky. Each player begins the game with a starting deck, which they’ll be able to gradually improve by acquiring more cards in their travels in Ponyville. With these cards, players will be able to pull-off more elaborate combos and set things up to maximise each others’ turns.

Every round of the game will see the players facing a new challenge or task that they’ll have to fulfill if they want to continue on their adventures. Playing the right cards at the right time will ensure that each task is completed, as well as allow players to gain more powerful cards to help them in the future. The players win if they manage to reach the end point of their pony adventures before they’re overcome with too many obstacles.

My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria is set to be released by Renegade Game Studios, the studio responsible for releasing various other deckbuilding games such as Clank!, as well as the Transformers Deck-Building Game and the GI Joe Deckbuilding Game.

My Little Pony began as a toy line back in the 1980s called My Pretty Pony, before being adapted into an animated series in 1986. Perhaps the most popular aspect of My Little Pony is the revised television series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, which aired from 2011 until 2017, receiving several holiday special episodes and a feature length movie along the way. A tabletop roleplaying game based on the universe called My Little Pony: Tails of Equestria – which has players creating their own magical pony characters – was released by River Horse publishing in 2018.

The My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria board game is set to be released in Q2 at a retail price of $45 (£34).