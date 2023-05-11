John Wick, Die Hard and James Bond inspired this cinematic action RPG

A new tabletop roleplaying game takes inspiration from popular action film franchises such as John Wick and Die Hard.

In Outgunned, players take the role of a team of heroes embroiled in classic action movie scenarios wherein they must defeat a villain to save the day. The upcoming tabletop RPG takes inspirations from the likes of the John Wick franchise – a series of films starring Keanu Reeves as a retired assassin seeking revenge – the Die Hard films, James Cameron’s 1994 movie True Lies, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, and the James Bond series. Players in Outgunned become a group of underdogs who must fight against the odds in order to save the world.

The core rulebook for Outgunned will contain the rules players and the game master needs to plan, run and play the tabletop roleplaying game: including character options, equipment, enemies and rules for running a campaign. A premade one-shot called Project Medusa is also included. The gameplay for Outgunned is based on the Director’s Cut system, which sees players rolling pools of d6s in order to overcome various obstacles and challenges. However, players will not be looking to beat a target number with their dice, but will hoping to roll as many appropriate matching symbols as possible.

When creating their characters, players will need to choose from a selection of roles and tropes, with options for additional traits and features being unlocked as they progress. Players will have 10 roles to choose from, each one crafted around certain specialisations and influenced by iconic action movie characters. For example, players who want to create a character who is trained in martial arts should pick the Fighter, whereas players who want to play someone who uses their charisma should choose the Charmer.

Outgunned was co-created by Riccardo Sirignano and Simone Formicola – with artwork from Daniela Giubellini – the co-founders of Two Little Mice, a publisher that has previously released tabletop roleplaying games such as Household, a fantasy RPG, and the adventure roleplaying game Broken Compass. The English-language translation for Outgunned will be written by Caterina Arzani, who is responsible for the English-language translations for Household and Broken Compass, and editor John Marron.

The Kickstarter campaign for Outgunned is live until May 25th, with a pledge of €69 (£61/$75) getting backers a physical copy of the core rulebook, a set of action dice and digital versions of various supplements in May 2024. A digital version of the rulebook is available for a pledge of €29 (£26/$31).