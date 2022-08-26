Boss Monster spin-off Overboss is getting a video game adaptation

The spin-off title to the Boss Monster series, Overboss, will be getting its own video game adaptation.

A trailer for the upcoming video game adaptation of Overboss: A Boss Monster Adventure was recently released, revealing that the digital board game would enable players to build their own overworlds digitally as well as on the tabletop.

The trailer depicts the game as having a retro graphically art style, with players selecting their tiles from an available pool and placing them within their blank overworlds, before a random token is drawn and placed onto that tile. Similarly to the tabletop original, players will be attempting to build overworlds for foolish heroes to explore – only to run into some unpleasant monster to bring about their grizzly end.

Players will be able to challenge their friends via online multiplayer or locally through a split-screen mode. The Overboss video game will also come with a solo game mode wherein players try to gather the most points possible in order to improve their boss rating.

Overboss digital was co-developed by TavroxGames and Brotherwise Games, the publisher responsible for releasing the tabletop original and the entire Boss Monster series. The video game will be published by Goblinz Publishing, a company that has previously released video games such as Terraformers – a game that has players building their own Mars colony and attempting to manage it – and a retro-inspired turn-based roleplaying game called Hero’s Hour.

The original Overboss tabletop game was released in 2021 and has one to five players fulfilling their ultimate dreams of being a villainous video game boss. As rival bosses, players will take turns to select a tile from a shared pool and place it onto their empty grid, gradually constructing an overworld for them to rule. Each tile will score differently, with some requiring that they be placed in a certain pattern or having particular effects on a player’s score based on how many or what kind they have in their overworld.

Once a player has placed a new tile into their overworld, they will then randomly draw a token from the token bag and place it onto their newly placed tile. Tiles will score differently depending on the tokens on them and on the tiles around them, with players able to swap tokens around if they place and use particular tiles. The game continues until players’ overworlds are full, wherein the game ends and the point totals are tallied – with the player having the most points being crowned the winner. In her review of Overboss, Meehan praised the game for its simple but fun gameplay, whilst acknowledging that the game “doesn’t do anything revolutionary”.

Overboss Digital is yet to receive a release date or retail price, with the game having its own page on the PC store Steam.