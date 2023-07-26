Become a band of badass princesses saving themselves in this accessible roleplaying game

Play a fantasy tabletop roleplaying game as princesses who save themselves, rather than wait for rescue.

Perils & Princesses is a new tabletop roleplaying game wherein players become a group of princesses who embark on adventures in a fantastical world filled with dangers. As the princesses who were locked in towers by evil stepparents, kissed frogs and lived with seven dwarves, the players find themselves in charge of their own destinies. Instead of watching others perform heroic feats in order to save them, these princesses will need to perform those deeds themselves if they want to survive in a world filled with monsters.

Inspired by Grimm’s Fairy Tales, animated movies features princesses and produced by a certain film studio, as well as childhood storybooks, Perils & Princesses is a fantasy TRPG that’s all about humble moments of heart and heroism – this time being performed by the victims of those stories. Through gifts from their fairy godmothers, their friendships with others and their connections with woodland creatures or abilities to control the elements of nature, players will cross mountains, delve into dungeons and face-off against evil creatures throughout Perils & Princesses.

Image credit: Outrider Creative

When creating their princess, players will be able to draw from a variety of different sources, from various specific stories to general princess tropes. In Perils & Princesses, princesses can identify as any gender – with the aim of capturing a general feeling of a princess. Princesses each have a gift from their fairy godmother, which can be anything from an enchanting voice, an uncrushable spirit, a fine intellect, the ability to make magic in the kitchen or being apt with a sword. As the players embark on more adventures and achieve more, their talents will improve and their powers will grow.

The gameplay mechanics behind Perils & Princesses are straightforward, providing a rules-light RPG experience. Players will be able to encounter a wide range of creatures – from rot goblins to hedge witches to unicorns. Besides the rules to help players, the Perils & Princesses book also features tools to help games masters plan and run their campaigns, alongside an introductory adventure called the Rosewood Crown.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Maddie recommends several tabletop roleplaying games that aren't Dungeons & Dragons.

Perils & Princesses was created and is set to be published by Outrider Creative, a graphic designer, illustrator and game designer that has previously created artwork for various music albums and posters.

A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Perils & Princesses is live until August 24, with a pledge of $25 (£20) getting backers a physical copy of the game in October. Alternatively, a digital version is available for $10 (£8).