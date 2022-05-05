An Eevee-themed version of the Point Salad board game is coming

A Pokémon-themed version of the board game Point Salad has just been announced.

Rather than the original tabletop title’s theme of salad ingredients – one that fits perfectly with its title, which is a pun on the concept of a ‘point salad’ style game wherein almost every player action results in point scoring - the upcoming board game will revolve around collecting different versions of the beloved Pokémon Eevee.

First introduced in the English-language with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue video games in 1996 for the Gameboy portable console, Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon designs in the series’ history. A small dog-like creature, Eevee has the potential to evolve into multiple different Pokémon depending on how it evolves, with each evolution being a different Pokémon type. For example, Jolteon is an electric type evolution, whilst Flareon is a fire type.

@iMandooGames just announced Point Salad: Eevee Edition! Available soon in Korean! We grew up playing Pokémon, so this is prettttty exciting! pic.twitter.com/UgUjqtY11K — FLATOUT GAMES (@FlatoutGames) May 3, 2022

Announced via a promotional image in a tweet from the Twitter account for Flatout Games – the tabletop development studio behind the original Point Salad – the Point Salad: Eevee edition looks to include several of the evolutions for Eevee, such as Umbreon, Espeon and the aforementioned Jolteon and Flareon. Neither the grass type evolution Leafeon nor the ice type Glaceon appear to be included in the Eevee-themed board game. It is unclear whether any of the gameplay mechanics have been changed from the original Point Salad in the new Eevee version.

Point Salad is a beginner board game for two to six players that has people competing to earn the most points by the end of the game. A set collection title, every turn of Point Salad has the active player choosing from one of the available cards within the market. Every card in Point Salad is double sided, with one side showing a type of vegetable or fruit and the other a scoring requirement. Scoring requirements will sometimes see players attempting to get as many of a certain type of card as possible, or avoiding a certain type of card in order to not score negative points.

The Dicebreaker team play Point Salad together.

At any point on their turn, a player can flip one of their vegetable or fruit cards to its scoring requirement side but cannot flip it the other way. The game ends once there are no more cards left in the deck to place into the market. Whichever player managed to score the most points through their combinations of scoring cards and fruit/vegetable cards is the winner.

The original Point Salad was co-created by Molly Johnson, Robert Melvin and Shawn Stankewich – co-founders of Flatout Games – and published by Alderac Entertainment Group, the studio responsible for releasing the hidden role game Love Letter.

Point: Salad Eevee Edition will be co-published by Alderac Entertainment Group and Korean studio Mandoo Games in Korean, with an English-language version yet to be confirmed.