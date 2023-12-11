With the holiday season rolling around once again you’ll likely be looking for the best Pokémon gifts for Christmas.

Besides the popular video game series and TV shows, Pokémon has also garnered fans through its trading card game. Pitting two players against each other in a battle of wits and card-play, the Pokémon TCG continues to capture the hearts of many people - some of whom might be your friends, family and loved ones.

Best Pokémon gifts

If you’re struggling for ideas as to what to get these people for Christmas this year, we’ve gathered a list of the best potential presents to get any lover of the Pokémon TCG. From new ways to collect Pokémon TCG cards to nostalgic collections of the most iconic Pokémon TCG cards in history, here are the best Pokémon gifts for Christmas 2023

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - 151 Mini Tin – Gengar

There won’t be any dream-eating

These tins are perfectly designed to keep their owners' Pokémon decks safe. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Whilst some Pokémon TCG players are fully prepared to lug around huge boxes filled with cards to their local play events, others might want a more space efficient way of transporting their decks.

This mini tin is perfect for tucking your latest Pokémon TCG deck into for safe keeping. Not only does it keep your cards safe, it also features that most beloved of Pokémon: Gengar. If your gift recipient is somehow not a fan of the ghost Pokémon, there are other options to choose from including Dragonite and Slowpoke.

Apart from keeping your deck safe, these little tins also contain a couple of Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet - 151 booster decks for the recent expansion celebrating the original 151 Pokémon. Each tin comes with a coin that players can use to decide the outcome of various Pokémon TCG moves.

Cute and practical, these TCG mini tins are ideal little Pokémon gifts for your nostalgic friends.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - 151 Ultra-Premium Collection - Mew

The original set returns

As well as several booster packs, this collection comes with Mew-themed accessories. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

If your gift recipient is an old-school Pokémon TCG player, then they’ll definitely get a kick out of this collection of Pokémon cards.

The 151 Ultra-Premium Collection is a celebration of the original 151 Pokémon and their cards in the TCG. Featuring 16 booster packs from the new set, a Mew-themed playmat and deck box, an etched metal Mew card, a foil promo Mew card and a Mewtwo promo card, this particular collection is ideal for players who remember the very first cards released for the trading card game.

Fans of the adorable pink psychic Pokémon Mew will also enjoy the various accessories it’s featured on, displaying their love for the little Pokémon to everyone they play with. Players will also be able to build powerful decks using some of their favourite first-gen Pokémon, including the impressive Mew and Mewtwo cards.

Delight your classic Pokémon TCG friends with this collection of the Scarlet & Violet - 151 set.

Pokémon TCG: My First Battle - Pikachu and Bulbasaur

Train the next generation of players

This could be anyone's first introduction into the Pokémon Trading Card Game. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Every Pokémon TCG player has to start somewhere and arguably there’s no better introduction to the game than with the My First Battle - Pikachu and Bulbasaur set.

Perfect for younger players taking their first steps into the trading card game, My First Battle - Pikachu and Bulbasaur set contains two mini decks, each themed after either the adorable electric mouse Pokémon or the equally cute grass starter Pokémon. Rather than a normal Pokémon TCG deck, these mini decks contain only 17 cards and are great for teaching players the basics.

Alongside the decks, the players will also receive an instructive rulebook guiding them through each step of the game. Players will get two playmats to try out their first matches on, as well as all the other bits and pieces needed to play.

If you have children, younger family members or children of friends you think would enjoy playing the Pokémon TCG, this gift is the ideal first foray into the trading card game.

Pokémon TCG Type Deck Box - Psychic

Pretty and protective

These deck boxes come in a variety of colours and styles to reflect the card types they hold. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Though there are official Pokémon TCG deck boxes, the materials they’re made of lack the fashionable elegance that some players crave. Sometimes looking outside of the official channels is the best way of finding the nicer Pokémon TCG deck boxes.

This is one such Pokémon TCG deck box - though made from plastic, this deck box is far studier and shinier than many of the official deck boxes available directly from The Pokémon Company. Themed around psychic-type Pokémon, the deck box has a lovely rich purple sheen to it and features the recognisable psychic eye symbol on the top.

As well as being stylish, this deck box is also sturdy enough to protect any player’s Pokémon TCG cards from potentially being bent, ripped or otherwise damaged during transit - ideal for people who regularly take their decks to local, national and international tournaments.

Besides this psychic Pokémon-themed deck box, the Etsy store that provides these boxes offer ones themed after other Pokémon TCG types such as water and grass, so there are options regardless of the kind of decks your gift recipient owns.

Pokémon Trading Card Game 900-card binder

Gotta bind ‘em all!

With this binder in hand, carrying around your Pokémon TCG cards has never been easier. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Though the Pokémon Trading Game is very popular with players, we’ve also seen a surge in popularity from collectors in recent years, especially since the sale of various valuable Pokémon cards.

If your gift recipient is more of a collector than a player of Pokémon TCG cards, then this 900-card binder could provide an excellent solution to all their card-gathering problems.

Featuring the adorable likeness of Eevee - and its various cute evolutions - on the front, this binder will allow collectors to place their precious cards somewhere they can easily transport and show them to others. Containing a total of 900 pockets, this binder allows collectors to show off their cards, both front and back, without fear of bending, tearing or staining.

Even if they’re not particularly valuable cards, this binder is a great way of storing and organising Pokémon TCG cards, rather than having them piling up in drawers, on tables or even, heaven forbid, the floor.

Get your loved ones’ Pokémon TCG collections in order with this excellent Eevee-themed card binder.

Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica

The perfect bauble

This replica Pokéball is perfect for decorating any Pokémon lover's desk. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

This last Pokémon gift recommendation isn’t only appropriate for fans of the trading card game but for anyone who loves everything Pokémon.

Players and collectors alike will love this replica of the iconic original Poké Ball - which features sensors that activate a colour-changing sequence designed to replicate how it looks when a Poké Ball successfully captures a Pokémon.

Each Poké Ball replica comes in its own case that’s perfect for displaying the memorabilia on whichever desk, shelf or table it’ll be perched on. The Poké Ball can be placed within the open box itself or atop a nifty little ring stand. Players could even take it with them to Pokémon TCG matches as a good luck charm.

Collectors and Pokémon TCG players alike will surely be charmed by this neat little Poké Ball replica that can sit pride-of-place in their homes.

