Pokémon TCG expansions: Every Pokémon card game set in order

If you’re looking to catch ‘em all in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, you’ve got your work cut out for you. There have been dozens of Pokémon TCG expansions released since the hit series became a playground phenomenon in the nineties, along with endless promo cards, booster packs and other Pokémon card game sets for fans and collectors to seek out.

To help you find your way through the stuffed Pokédex of Pokémon card game expansions, we’ve put together an exhaustive rundown of every Pokémon set released to date. Our guide includes mainline expansions - such as those themed around the latest video games - along with one-off releases, promotional goodies available through organised play events (or by popping to McDonald’s) and much, much more.

Note that this list is based on the English-language names and release dates for Pokémon expansions, rather than their Japanese counterparts - of which there are many more. From the very first Base Set through to the most recent releases, you’ll find every Pokémon TCG expansion below. The sets are arranged by series and then release date - from most recent to oldest - to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Scarlet & Violet series

Set Release Date Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces March 22nd 2024 Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates January 26th 2024 Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift November 3rd 2023 Scarlet & Violet - 151 September 22nd 2023 Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames August 11th 2023 Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved June 9th 2023 Scarlet & Violet March 31st 2023

Sword & Shield series

Set Release Date Crown Zenith January 20th 2023 Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest November 11th 2022 Sword & Shield - Lost Origin September 9th 2022 Pokémon Go 1st July 2022 Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance May 27th 2022 Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars February 25th 2022 Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike November 12th 2021 Celebrations October 8th 2021 Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies August 27th 2021 Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign June 18th 2021 Sword & Shield - Battle Styles March 19th 2021 Shining Fates February 19th 2021 Sword & Shield - Vivid Voltage November 13th 2020 Champion’s Path September 25th 2020 Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze August 14th 2020 Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash May 1st 2020 Sword & Shield February 7th 2020

Pokémon expansion series Scarlet & Violet brought back some of the TCG's original cards in its 151 set. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Sun & Moon series

Set Release Date Sun & Moon - Cosmic Eclipse November 1st 2019 Hidden Fates August 23rd 2019 Sun & Moon - Unified Minds August 2nd 2019 Sun & Moon - Unbroken Bonds May 3rd 2019 Detective Pikachu March 29th 2019 Sun & Moon - Team Up February 1st 2019 Sun & Moon - Lost Thunder November 2nd 2018 Dragon Majesty September 7th 2018 Sun & Moon - Celestial Storm August 3rd 2018 Sun & Moon - Forbidden Light May 4th 2018 Sun & Moon - Ultra Prism February 2nd 2018 Sun & Moon - Crimson Invasion November 3rd 2017 Shining Legends October 6th 2017 Sun & Moon - Burning Shadows August 4th 2017 Sun & Moon - Guardians Rising May 5th 2017 Sun & Moon February 3rd 2017

XY series

Set Release Date XY - Evolutions November 2nd 2016 XY - Steam Siege August 3rd 2016 XY - Fates Collide May 4th 2016 Generations February 22nd 2016 XY - BREAKpoint February 3rd 2016 XY - BREAKthrough November 4th 2015 XY - Ancient Origins August 12th 2015 XY - Roaring Skies May 6th 2015 Double Crisis March 25th 2015 XY - Primal Clash February 4th 2015 XY - Phantom Forces November 5th 2014 XY - Furious Fists August 13th 2014 XY - Flashfire May 7th 2014 XY February 5th 2014 XY - Kalos Starter Set November 8th 2013

Many of the most recent Pokémon TCG expansions are based on the video games, such as Scarlet & Violet, Sword & Shield and Sun & Moon. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Black & White series

Set Release Date Black & White - Legendary Treasures November 6th 2013 Black & White - Plasma Blast August 14th 2013 Black & White - Plasma Freeze May 8th 2013 Black & White - Plasma Storm February 6th 2013 Black & White - Boundaries Crossed November 7th 2012 Dragon Vault October 5th 2012 Black & White - Dragons Exalted August 15th 2012 Black & White - Dark Explorers May 8th 2012 Black & White - Next Destinies February 8th 2012 Black & White - Noble Victories November 16th 2011 Black & White - Emerging Powers August 31st 2011 Black & White April 25th 2011

Call of Legends series

Set Release Date Call of Legends February 9th 2011

HeartGold & SoulSilver series

Set Release Date HeartGold & SoulSilver - Triumphant November 3rd 2010 HeartGold & SoulSilver - Undaunted August 18th 2010 HeartGold & SoulSilver - Unleashed May 12th 2010 HeartGold & SoulSilver February 10th 2010

Platinum series

Set Release Date Platinum - Arceus November 4th 2009 Platinum - Supreme Victors August 19th 2009 Platinum - Rising Rivals May 16th 2009 Platinum February 11th 2009

Iconic Pokémon Mewtwo has made many appearances in the card game. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Diamond & Pearl series

Set Release Date Diamond & Pearl - Stormfront November 5th 2008 Diamond & Pearl - Legends Awakened August 20th 2008 Diamond & Pearl - Majestic Dawn May 21st 2008 Diamond & Pearl - Great Encounters February 13th 2008 Diamond & Pearl - Secret Wonders November 7th 2007 Diamond & Pearl - Mysterious Treasures August 22nd 2007 Diamond & Pearl May 23rd 2007

EX series

Set Release Date EX Power Keepers February 14th 2007 EX Dragon Frontiers November 8th 2006 EX Crystal Guardians August 30th 2006 EX Holon Phantoms May 3rd 2006 EX Legend Maker February 13th 2006 EX Delta Species October 31st 2005 EX Unseen Forces August 22nd 2005 EX Emerald May 9th 2005 EX Deoxys February 14th 2005 EX Team Rocket Returns November 8th 2004 EX FireRed & LeafGreen August 30th 2004 EX Hidden Legends June 14th 2004 EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua March 15th 2004 EX Dragon November 24th 2003 EX Sandstorm September 17th 2003 EX Ruby & Sapphire June 18th 2003

e-Card series

Set Release Date Skyridge May 12th 2003 Aquapolis January 15th 2003 Expedition Base Set September 15th 2002

Pokémon TCG expansions typically release as a series of randomised booster packs containing cards. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Legendary Collection series

Set Release Date Legendary Collection May 24th 2002

Southern Islands series

Set Release Date Southern Islands July 31st 2001

Neo series

Set Release Date Neo Destiny February 28th 2002 Neo Revelation September 21st 2001 Neo Discovery June 1st 2001 Neo Genesis December 16th 2000

Original series

Set Release Date Gym Challenge October 16th 2000 Gym Heroes August 14th 2000 Team Rocket April 24th 2000 Base Set 2 February 24th 2000 Fossil October 10th 1999 Jungle June 16th 1999 Base Set January 9th 1999

The original Base Set Charizard is one of the most iconic Pokémon cards of all time. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG promo sets

Black Star promos

Set Release Date SVP Black Star promos January 1st 2023 SWSH Black Star promos November 15th 2019 SM Star promos October 31st 2016 XY Black Star promos September 30th 2013 BW Black Star promos March 1st 2011 HGSS Black Star promos February 1st 2010 DP Black Star promos May 1st 2007 Nintendo Black Star promos October 1st 2003 Wizards Black Star promos July 1st 1999

Play! Pokémon Prize Pack series

Set Release Date Play! Pokémon Prize Pack Series Three August 14th 2023 Play! Pokémon Prize Pack Series Two January 19th 2023 Play! Pokémon Prize Pack Series One November 9th 2022

POP (Pokémon Organized Play) series

Set Release Date POP Series 9 March 2009 POP Series 8 September 2008 POP Series 7 March 2008 POP Series 6 September 2007 POP Series 5 March 2007 POP Series 4 August 2006 POP Series 3 April 2006 POP Series 2 August 2005 POP Series 1 September 2004

Base Set Pikachu is affectionately known as 'fat Pikachu' by fans due to the card's artwork. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

McDonald’s Collection series

Set Release Date McDonald’s Collection 2023 July 27th 2023 McDonald’s Collection 2022 August 3rd 2022 McDonald’s Collection 2021 February 9th 2021 McDonald’s Collection 2019 October 15th 2019 McDonald’s Collection 2018 October 19th 2018 McDonald’s Collection 2017 August 3rd 2017 McDonald’s Collection 2016 August 20th 2016 McDonald’s Collection 2015 November 27th 2015 McDonald’s Collection 2014 May 23rd 2014 McDonald’s Collection 2013 October 13th 2013 McDonald’s Collection 2012 June 15th 2012 McDonald’s Collection 2011 June 17th 2011

Trick or Trade series

Set Release Date Trick or Trade 2023 September 2023 Trick or Trade 2022 September 2022

Pokémon Futsal series

Set Release Date Pokémon Futsal September 11th 2020

Pokémon Rumble series

Set Release Date Pokémon Rumble December 2nd 2009

Poké Card Creator Pack series

Set Release Date Poké Card Creator Pack July 2004

Best of Game series

Set Release Date Best of Game December 2002

Unnumbered promotional cards

Set Release Date Unnumbered promotional cards January 9th 1999

Pokémon TCG sets such as Battle Academy often include prebuilt decks to help new players learn the game. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Other Pokémon TCG sets

Pokémon TCG Classic

Set Release Date Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic November 17th 2023

My First Battle

Set Release Date My First Battle: Pikachu & Bulbasaur September 29th 2023 My First Battle: Charmander & Squirtle September 29th 2023

Battle Academy

Set Release Date Battle Academy 2022 March 25th 2022 Battle Academy 2020 June 21st 2020

Trainer Kits

Set Release Date Sun & Moon Trainer Kit: Alolan Sandslash & Alolan Ninetales June 1st 2018 Sun & Moon Trainer Kit: Lycanroc & Alolan Raichu April 21st 2017 XY Trainer Kit: Pikachu Libre & Suicune April 27th 2016 XY Trainer Kit: Latias & Latios April 29th 2015 XY Trainer Kit: Bisharp & Wigglytuff November 2014 XY Trainer Kit March 12th 2014 Black & White Trainer Kit September 12th 2011 HS Trainer Kit May 12th 2010 Diamond & Pearl Trainer Kit September 24th 2007 EX Trainer Kit 2 March 2006 EX Battle Stadium October 18th 2004 EX Trainer Kit June 2004

