Pokémon TCG expansions: Every Pokémon card game set in order

If you’re looking to catch ‘em all in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, you’ve got your work cut out for you. There have been dozens of Pokémon TCG expansions released since the hit series became a playground phenomenon in the nineties, along with endless promo cards, booster packs and other Pokémon card game sets for fans and collectors to seek out.
To help you find your way through the stuffed Pokédex of Pokémon card game expansions, we’ve put together an exhaustive rundown of every Pokémon set released to date. Our guide includes mainline expansions - such as those themed around the latest video games - along with one-off releases, promotional goodies available through organised play events (or by popping to McDonald’s) and much, much more.
Note that this list is based on the English-language names and release dates for Pokémon expansions, rather than their Japanese counterparts - of which there are many more. From the very first Base Set through to the most recent releases, you’ll find every Pokémon TCG expansion below. The sets are arranged by series and then release date - from most recent to oldest - to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.
Pokémon TCG expansions
Pokémon TCG promos
Other Pokémon TCG sets
Scarlet & Violet series
Set
Release Date
Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces
March 22nd 2024
Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates
January 26th 2024
Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift
November 3rd 2023
Scarlet & Violet - 151
September 22nd 2023
Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames
August 11th 2023
Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved
June 9th 2023
Scarlet & Violet
March 31st 2023
Sword & Shield series
Set
Release Date
Crown Zenith
January 20th 2023
Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest
November 11th 2022
Sword & Shield - Lost Origin
September 9th 2022
Pokémon Go
1st July 2022
Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance
May 27th 2022
Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars
February 25th 2022
Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike
November 12th 2021
Celebrations
October 8th 2021
Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies
August 27th 2021
Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign
June 18th 2021
Sword & Shield - Battle Styles
March 19th 2021
Shining Fates
February 19th 2021
Sword & Shield - Vivid Voltage
November 13th 2020
Champion’s Path
September 25th 2020
Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze
August 14th 2020
Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash
May 1st 2020
Sword & Shield
February 7th 2020
Pokémon expansion series Scarlet & Violet brought back some of the TCG's original cards in its 151 set. |
Image credit: The Pokémon Company Sun & Moon series
Set
Release Date
Sun & Moon - Cosmic Eclipse
November 1st 2019
Hidden Fates
August 23rd 2019
Sun & Moon - Unified Minds
August 2nd 2019
Sun & Moon - Unbroken Bonds
May 3rd 2019
Detective Pikachu
March 29th 2019
Sun & Moon - Team Up
February 1st 2019
Sun & Moon - Lost Thunder
November 2nd 2018
Dragon Majesty
September 7th 2018
Sun & Moon - Celestial Storm
August 3rd 2018
Sun & Moon - Forbidden Light
May 4th 2018
Sun & Moon - Ultra Prism
February 2nd 2018
Sun & Moon - Crimson Invasion
November 3rd 2017
Shining Legends
October 6th 2017
Sun & Moon - Burning Shadows
August 4th 2017
Sun & Moon - Guardians Rising
May 5th 2017
Sun & Moon
February 3rd 2017
XY series
Set
Release Date
XY - Evolutions
November 2nd 2016
XY - Steam Siege
August 3rd 2016
XY - Fates Collide
May 4th 2016
Generations
February 22nd 2016
XY - BREAKpoint
February 3rd 2016
XY - BREAKthrough
November 4th 2015
XY - Ancient Origins
August 12th 2015
XY - Roaring Skies
May 6th 2015
Double Crisis
March 25th 2015
XY - Primal Clash
February 4th 2015
XY - Phantom Forces
November 5th 2014
XY - Furious Fists
August 13th 2014
XY - Flashfire
May 7th 2014
XY
February 5th 2014
XY - Kalos Starter Set
November 8th 2013
Many of the most recent Pokémon TCG expansions are based on the video games, such as Scarlet & Violet, Sword & Shield and Sun & Moon. |
Image credit: The Pokémon Company Black & White series
Set
Release Date
Black & White - Legendary Treasures
November 6th 2013
Black & White - Plasma Blast
August 14th 2013
Black & White - Plasma Freeze
May 8th 2013
Black & White - Plasma Storm
February 6th 2013
Black & White - Boundaries Crossed
November 7th 2012
Dragon Vault
October 5th 2012
Black & White - Dragons Exalted
August 15th 2012
Black & White - Dark Explorers
May 8th 2012
Black & White - Next Destinies
February 8th 2012
Black & White - Noble Victories
November 16th 2011
Black & White - Emerging Powers
August 31st 2011
Black & White
April 25th 2011
Call of Legends series
Set
Release Date
Call of Legends
February 9th 2011
HeartGold & SoulSilver series
Set
Release Date
HeartGold & SoulSilver - Triumphant
November 3rd 2010
HeartGold & SoulSilver - Undaunted
August 18th 2010
HeartGold & SoulSilver - Unleashed
May 12th 2010
HeartGold & SoulSilver
February 10th 2010
Platinum series
Set
Release Date
Platinum - Arceus
November 4th 2009
Platinum - Supreme Victors
August 19th 2009
Platinum - Rising Rivals
May 16th 2009
Platinum
February 11th 2009
Iconic Pokémon Mewtwo has made many appearances in the card game. |
Image credit: The Pokémon Company Diamond & Pearl series
Set
Release Date
Diamond & Pearl - Stormfront
November 5th 2008
Diamond & Pearl - Legends Awakened
August 20th 2008
Diamond & Pearl - Majestic Dawn
May 21st 2008
Diamond & Pearl - Great Encounters
February 13th 2008
Diamond & Pearl - Secret Wonders
November 7th 2007
Diamond & Pearl - Mysterious Treasures
August 22nd 2007
Diamond & Pearl
May 23rd 2007
EX series
Set
Release Date
EX Power Keepers
February 14th 2007
EX Dragon Frontiers
November 8th 2006
EX Crystal Guardians
August 30th 2006
EX Holon Phantoms
May 3rd 2006
EX Legend Maker
February 13th 2006
EX Delta Species
October 31st 2005
EX Unseen Forces
August 22nd 2005
EX Emerald
May 9th 2005
EX Deoxys
February 14th 2005
EX Team Rocket Returns
November 8th 2004
EX FireRed & LeafGreen
August 30th 2004
EX Hidden Legends
June 14th 2004
EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua
March 15th 2004
EX Dragon
November 24th 2003
EX Sandstorm
September 17th 2003
EX Ruby & Sapphire
June 18th 2003
e-Card series
Set
Release Date
Skyridge
May 12th 2003
Aquapolis
January 15th 2003
Expedition Base Set
September 15th 2002
Pokémon TCG expansions typically release as a series of randomised booster packs containing cards. |
Image credit: The Pokémon Company Legendary Collection series
Set
Release Date
Legendary Collection
May 24th 2002
Southern Islands series
Set
Release Date
Southern Islands
July 31st 2001
Neo series
Set
Release Date
Neo Destiny
February 28th 2002
Neo Revelation
September 21st 2001
Neo Discovery
June 1st 2001
Neo Genesis
December 16th 2000
Original series
Set
Release Date
Gym Challenge
October 16th 2000
Gym Heroes
August 14th 2000
Team Rocket
April 24th 2000
Base Set 2
February 24th 2000
Fossil
October 10th 1999
Jungle
June 16th 1999
Base Set
January 9th 1999
The original Base Set Charizard is one of the most iconic Pokémon cards of all time. |
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Pokémon TCG promo sets
Black Star promos
Set
Release Date
SVP Black Star promos
January 1st 2023
SWSH Black Star promos
November 15th 2019
SM Star promos
October 31st 2016
XY Black Star promos
September 30th 2013
BW Black Star promos
March 1st 2011
HGSS Black Star promos
February 1st 2010
DP Black Star promos
May 1st 2007
Nintendo Black Star promos
October 1st 2003
Wizards Black Star promos
July 1st 1999
Play! Pokémon Prize Pack series
Set
Release Date
Play! Pokémon Prize Pack Series Three
August 14th 2023
Play! Pokémon Prize Pack Series Two
January 19th 2023
Play! Pokémon Prize Pack Series One
November 9th 2022
POP (Pokémon Organized Play) series
Set
Release Date
POP Series 9
March 2009
POP Series 8
September 2008
POP Series 7
March 2008
POP Series 6
September 2007
POP Series 5
March 2007
POP Series 4
August 2006
POP Series 3
April 2006
POP Series 2
August 2005
POP Series 1
September 2004
Base Set Pikachu is affectionately known as 'fat Pikachu' by fans due to the card's artwork. |
Image credit: The Pokémon Company McDonald’s Collection series
Set
Release Date
McDonald’s Collection 2023
July 27th 2023
McDonald’s Collection 2022
August 3rd 2022
McDonald’s Collection 2021
February 9th 2021
McDonald’s Collection 2019
October 15th 2019
McDonald’s Collection 2018
October 19th 2018
McDonald’s Collection 2017
August 3rd 2017
McDonald’s Collection 2016
August 20th 2016
McDonald’s Collection 2015
November 27th 2015
McDonald’s Collection 2014
May 23rd 2014
McDonald’s Collection 2013
October 13th 2013
McDonald’s Collection 2012
June 15th 2012
McDonald’s Collection 2011
June 17th 2011
Trick or Trade series
Set
Release Date
Trick or Trade 2023
September 2023
Trick or Trade 2022
September 2022
Pokémon Futsal series
Set
Release Date
Pokémon Futsal
September 11th 2020
Pokémon Rumble series
Set
Release Date
Pokémon Rumble
December 2nd 2009
Poké Card Creator Pack series
Set
Release Date
Poké Card Creator Pack
July 2004
Best of Game series
Set
Release Date
Best of Game
December 2002
Set
Release Date
Unnumbered promotional cards
January 9th 1999
Pokémon TCG sets such as Battle Academy often include prebuilt decks to help new players learn the game. |
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Other Pokémon TCG sets
Pokémon TCG Classic
Set
Release Date
Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic
November 17th 2023
My First Battle
Set
Release Date
My First Battle: Pikachu & Bulbasaur
September 29th 2023
My First Battle: Charmander & Squirtle
September 29th 2023
Battle Academy
Set
Release Date
Battle Academy 2022
March 25th 2022
Battle Academy 2020
June 21st 2020
Trainer Kits
Set
Release Date
Sun & Moon Trainer Kit: Alolan Sandslash & Alolan Ninetales
June 1st 2018
Sun & Moon Trainer Kit: Lycanroc & Alolan Raichu
April 21st 2017
XY Trainer Kit: Pikachu Libre & Suicune
April 27th 2016
XY Trainer Kit: Latias & Latios
April 29th 2015
XY Trainer Kit: Bisharp & Wigglytuff
November 2014
XY Trainer Kit
March 12th 2014
Black & White Trainer Kit
September 12th 2011
HS Trainer Kit
May 12th 2010
Diamond & Pearl Trainer Kit
September 24th 2007
EX Trainer Kit 2
March 2006
EX Battle Stadium
October 18th 2004
EX Trainer Kit
June 2004
Basic Energies
Set
Release Date
SVE Basic Energies
March 31st 2023