Shadow of the Colossus and Ghibli films inspired this tabletop RPG

Ryne is an upcoming tabletop roleplaying game inspired by the likes of the classic video game Shadow of the Colossus and the animated films of Studio Ghibli.

A tabletop RPG focused on folklore, Ryne sees players exploring a world populated by gigantic creatures called Remnants – similar to the titans of Shadow of the Colossus - who were once gods but now roam the land. As a party of adventurers, players travel across the various domains of the world, with each one being tied to a Remnant. From the misty swamps to the lively jungles, the player characters will experience a variety of environments and encounter the Remnants that reside over them.

However, unlike Shadow of the Colossus, players aren’t encouraged to fight or conquer the Remnants. Instead, the player characters will have the opportunity to discover more about Remnants and the cultures of the people who live beside them.

Characters in Ryne can have otherworldly elements about them, such as animal parts like a pair of wings, a shell or tentacles. When creating their characters, players can decide whether they will have any of these aspects alongside their other elements. Players will be able to select from a variety of backgrounds for their characters – such as the wise Guardian or green-fingered Tender – along with a story seed to kickstart their adventure.

Ryne is a fantasy TRPG built on the Powered by the Apocalypse gameplay system, which has also been used for tabletop RPGs such as the Root and Avatar roleplaying games, with players rolling to perform specific ‘moves’. Throughout the game, players will roll with their characters’ emotions, channeling their feelings to directly impact the world around them. Characters can also connect with spirits in order to perform magic in Ryne, borrowing power from the ghosts surrounding them.

Ryne was created for an actual play podcast by Furtive Shambles, a studio made up of Thryn Henderson and Adam Dixon – alongside other collaborators – that has previously released a TRPG called Small Town Skeletons, about a group of teenagers who happen to be skeletons, a collection of short games called Mixtapes and a horror TRPG called Into the Flames.

The crowdfunding campaign for Ryne is set to be launched sometime in July and will feature a hardback version of the rulebook.