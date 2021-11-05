Quest-powered RPG Salvage Union allows players to pilot mechs with ease

Build and pilot mechs in a post-apocalyptic wasteland with accessible tabletop roleplaying game Salvage Union, based on the RPG system created by Quest.

Taking place on an alien world that’s somewhat similar to Earth, upcoming RPG Salvage Union has players becoming scavengers looking for machine parts to power their enormous mech. Known as the Union Crawler, the players’ mech is what allows them to survive the harsh environment, but must be regularly repaired and upgraded with new parts that aren’t necessarily easy to find. To acquire the salvage they need, players will need to take on various dangers - from warbands to alien constructions - as well as the Corpos, an organisation that owns most of the resources on the planet.

Designed using the Quest roleplaying system - a rules-light RPG with a fantasy theme that was originally released in 2019 - Salvage Union is a “narrative focused mech game” that’s intended to enable players who are new to tabletop roleplaying to experience the title. Players will be able to perform actions by rolling a d20, with a variable range of outcomes taking place depending on the result of the roll.

In Salvage Union, players will also be able to create characters who have a collection of mech and pilot abilities. Alongside their playable character, players will have the option to customise and alter their own mech throughout the game, depending on the kind of salvage they manage to acquire.

Salvage Union was co-created by Aled Lawlor - who has previously helped to develop and produce the skirmish games Fallout: Wasteland Warfare and The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms - and Panayiotis Lines, an RPG designer whose previous tabletop roleplaying titles include the post-apocalyptic London based game Shadow of Mogg. Other authors who have contributed to Salvage Union include Virginia Page - a writer behind Star Trek Adventures and the John Carter of Mars RPG - and Diogo Nogueira, who has received a Gold Ennie award for their work, the most prestigious accolade an RPG author can get.

Leyline Press is the publisher behind Salvage Union, with the studio’s previous releases including the aforementioned Shadow of Mogg RPG.

The Kickstarter campaign for Salvage Union is set to be launched sometime soon, with pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates yet to be confirmed.