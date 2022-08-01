Sentinels of Multiverse series is getting another video game adaptation

Another video game set in the Sentinels of the Multiverse, the co-op board game inspired by comic book heroes, is on its way.

Sentinels of Earth-Prime Digital is an upcoming video game that takes place in the same universe as Mutants and Masterminds tabletop roleplaying game. An adaptation of a board game, Sentinels of Earth-Prime is built on the same gameplay system as the co-op board game Sentinels of the Multiverse and features similar themes.

In Sentinels of Earth-Prime Digital, three to five players team-up against a roster of villains from the universe of Earth Prime including Hades, Mega, Argo and Meta Mind. With the option to choose from a selection of 10 different heroes – such as the inspiring Lady Liberty, mysterious Raven and dashing Star Knight – players will be fighting in one of four possible environments like gothic Tartarus, the futuristic Farside City, Freedom City and the fiery Terminus.

Szasse Games Tabletop shows off Sentinels of Earth-Prime.

Players can team up either locally, on the same PC, or remotely online, with the aim of foiling their chosen villain’s scheme before it comes to fruition. For fans of the original Sentinels of the Multiverse digital board game, Sentinels of Earth-Prime is compatible – meaning that players will be able to bring their heroes from Sentinels of the Multiverse to Earth-Prime and vice versa.

Sentinels of Earth-Prime Digital is set to be co-published and co-developed by Green Ronin Publishing and Handelabra Games, with Green Ronin being the studio behind the original Mutants and Masterminds tabletop RPG setting and Handelabra Games being responsible for the Sentinels of the Multiverse video game.

Sentinels of the Multiverse is a card game published by Greater Than Games – the company behind Spirit Island. The co-op title sees two to five players collaborating together against a series of dastardly villains plotting against the people of Earth. Each player has their own set deck of cards which will depend on whichever character they’re playing as. During the game, players will activate cards from their hands, using the powers against the villain.

Wheels and Johnny highlight some of their favourite co-op games.

The start of each player’s turn sees the villain take their turn first, with players drawing a card from the villain deck and triggering whatever the effect is. After the player has taken their turn, the environment then takes a turn, with the active player drawing a card from the environment deck and activating its effect, which will differ depending on which environment players have chosen. The players win if they’re able to stop the villain’s scheme, whilst they lose if the villain is able to fulfill their win condition or reduce all the heroes’ health to zero.

The Kickstarter campaign for Sentinels of Earth-Prime Digital is live until August 22, with a pledge of $15 (£13) getting backers a copy of the Steam version of the video, which is designed to work with PCs.