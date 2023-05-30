Warhammer 40,000 video game Space Marine is getting a board game

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is being adapted into a board game based on the video game based on the sci-fi miniatures game based on the fantasy wargame.

Yes, you read that right: Space Marine: The Board Game will adapt the 2011 third-person shooter - aka ‘Gears of Warhammer’ - and this year’s upcoming sequel, both based on Games Workshop’s enormously popular miniatures universe, into a standalone board game.

The Space Marine board game will feature power-armoured Ultramarine Lieutenant Titus - in a new bolter and chainsword-wielding sculpt exclusive to the boxed game for now - as he hacks, slashes and blasts through hordes of alien Tyranids, with the box also packing in 20 Termagants and two Ripper Swarms. In total, there’ll be 23 push-fit miniatures in the box, needing both assembly and painting like standard Warhammer models, along with other accessories needed to play, such as dice.

Watch on YouTube The reveal trailer for Space Marine: The Board Game

Space Marine: The Board Game will play out on two sides of a double-sided game board. The game’s rulebook will apparently include additional backstory on its place in the Space Marine story, along with two training scenarios and two unique missions.

While we know what’ll be in the box, there’s currently no word on how Space Marine: The Board Game will play - for instance, whether it’ll use some of the existing Warhammer 40k rules (or those of its tighter skirmish spin-offs like Kill Team) or feature original gameplay.

What we do know is that Space Marine: The Board Game will be released exclusively in US retailer Target at first, with the game due for a worldwide release in the future. Games Workshop confirmed that the Titus figure would eventually be released separately later on.