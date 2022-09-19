Star Wars: Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game features Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker

The next entry in the Pandemic co-op game series will be based on the Clone Wars era of Star Wars history.

Called Star Wars: Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game, the upcoming board game will feature a cast of recognisable characters including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. The board game - which shares a name with both a Star Wars film and animated television series - will see players attempting to defend the freedom of the Republic from the threat of the Separatists by completing missions across the galaxy.

With the option to choose from a selection of seven Jedi – including the aforementioned characters – players will be able to embark on four different scenarios. Depending on which Jedi players choose, they’ll have access to unique Force abilities that will aid them on their mission. Every scenario will end in an encounter with a member of the Dark Side of the Force, such as the dreaded Count Dooku or General Grievous.

Along the way, players can expect to run into various characters from the Clone Wars era like Rex, Padmé Amidala and R2-D2, as well as visit locations from the show: including Coruscant, Geonosis and Mandalore. Every scenario will provide players with a different experience, with players able to combo any combination of heroes for any scenario they want to play in the co-op board game.

Star Wars: Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game is set to be published by Asmodee – the company that owns the likes of Ticket to Ride publisher Days of Wonder and Fantasy Flight Games, the studio behind living card games such as Arkham Horror: The Card Game - and Z-Man Games, the publisher behind the entire Pandemic series.

Lolies explains how to play Pandemic.

Pandemic is a co-op board game designed by Matt Leacock that challenges players to work together to cure a series of diseases. As a response team comprised of unique roles like operations expert or scientist, the players will need to travel across the globe in order to collect essential data on each disease and prevent outbreaks from spreading. Players win the game if they successfully discover cures to all four diseases, but lose if they run out of cards or experience too many outbreaks.

Star Wars: Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game is set to be released exclusively in Target, which is a US-only retail chain, on September 19th for a retail price of $60 (£52), before launching worldwide on October 1st.