Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace - A Love Letter Game features Boba Fett and Salacious Crumb

Attempt to woo a cast of classic characters such as Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace - A Love Letter Game.

A new version of the popular social deduction game, Love Letter, Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace has players competing to survive the lawless world of the ruthless intergalactic crime lord, who made his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi. Similarly to the original card game, Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace challenges its combatants to cut their opponents out of the game, whilst withstanding others’ attempts to eliminate them.

Players begin the game with a single card displaying a number and featuring a unique effect. In Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace, cards can have both beneficial and negative effects, which will trigger at various times. For example, Boba Fett’s ability enables players to take a card from an opponent, whereas Salacious Crumb’s effect allows the holder to look at the hand of another player. Every turn will have players draw a card and play a card from their hand, with certain cards leading to the elimination of other players from the game.

The cards included in Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace feature characters from both the Rebel Alliance and Jabba’s Crew, with each type of card affecting the outcome of the game in their own unique way. Besides the standard win condition - which requires a player to be the last one standing - Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace also contains alternative win conditions decided by agenda cards.

With agenda cards in play, the win condition of the game changes depending on which one is currently active. For instance, the Exalted One has the player with the highest numbered card in their hand win. The Jabba’s Court card rewards the person with the most cards from Jabba’s Crew in their play area, whereas the Rescue Mission card ensures victory to the person who played the most Rebel Alliance cards.

The original Love Letter was designed by Seiji Kanai - the creator behind space board game Lost Legacy: The Starship - and published by Alderac Entertainment Group in 2012, with the publishing rights now being owned by Z-Man Games, the studio responsible for releasing co-op games Pandemic and Mice and Mystics.

In the card game, two to four players are vying for the affections of a princess and must get as many love letters to her as possible. Each turn has players drawing and playing a card from their hand, with each type of card causing a different effect to occur. Whichever player is remaining or has the highest numbered card by the end of the game is the winner. Other versions of Love letter include Lovecraft Letter - a tabletop title inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos - Love Letter: Batman and Love Letter: Adventure Time.

Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace - A Love Letter Game is set to be released on February 11th at a retail price of $15 (£11).