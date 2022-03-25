Star Wars: Outer Rim expansion introduces Chewbacca as a playable character

The first expansion for Star Wars: Outer Rim will allow players to become new characters such as Chewbacca.

Announced back in September 2021, Unfinished Business will be the very first expansion released for the Star Wars board game and will provide a variety of new content for players. Unfinished Business will reportedly double the amount of cards in the game, with the biggest addition being the introduction of core worlds to the board. Core worlds are placed on the endcaps of Outer Rim’s game board and offer players exploring that part of the galaxy the opportunity to experience new encounters, as well as provide a way for their spaceships to warp across from one side of the board to the other. Players will trigger an encounter when they visit any of these core worlds and when they choose to travel across them.

Alongside the inclusion of core worlds, Unfinished Business adds a roster of new playable characters to Outer Rim, several of which were already featured in the base game as characters you could encounter and recruit. Besides the aforementioned Chewbacca – the iconic Wookie friend of Han Solo – the playable characters in Unfinished Business feature Dengar, a bounty hunter first introduced in Star Wars: Episode V -The Empire Strikes Back, and the Twi’lek revolutionary from Star Wars Rebels, Hera Sundulla. Other playable characters introduced in Unfinished Business have not previously appeared in Outer Rim, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane.

Whilst characters that could only be interacted with are now playable in Unfinished Business, previously playable characters included in the core game can now be encountered within the expansion. The likes of Boba Fett and Han Solo are recruitable characters in Unfinished Business, providing new benefits to a spaceship’s captain. In the new expansion, whenever a bounty is placed on another player’s character the player who revealed that bounty can enter into combat with the targeted player to gain the associated rewards.

Unfinished Business introduces two new rules for players to implement into their game. When playing with favours, every player begins the game with a debt token which means that any opponent can request a favour from them in exchange for credits or a favour in return. The other new rule adds ambitions into the game, which requires players to complete a series of specific actions, as well as gaining the usual required amount of fame, in order to win.

Star Wars: Outer Rim is a board game for one to four players centred around the lives of bounty hunters, mercenaries and smugglers operating in the furthest reaches of the galaxy. As one of these exiles, players will be able to explore the outer rim of the galaxy to take on jobs, hunt down criminals and embark on adventures to earn themselves renown.

Fantasy Flight Games is the studio responsible for Star Wars: Outer Rim and Unfinished Business, with the company releasing other Star Wars board games such as the miniatures game Star Wars: X-Wing and Star Wars: Armada.

Unfinished Business is set to be released on June 10th at a retail price of $45 (£34).