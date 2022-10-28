Hunt Dracula and his vampire court in the Stokerverse Roleplaying Game

A tabletop roleplaying game based on the original Dracula novel will enable players to hunt the notorious vampire himself.

The Stokerverse Roleplaying Game sees players exploring a tabletop RPG world directly inspired by the 1897 novel Dracula, written by Bram Stoker. One of the most influential vampire novels ever written, Dracula created the iconic character of Count Dracula – the intimidating noble who travels to London in order to spread his terror further across Europe. Dracula has already been adapted into various films and television series, including the infamous 1992 film by Francis Ford Coppola and a BBC show that was created by writers behind BBC Sherlock.

An upcoming RPG, Stokerverse enables players to create characters from all walks of life within the world of Dracula, from a common thief to a professional vampire hunter. Alternatively, players can become one of the key characters from Stoker’s novel: including Jonathan Harker – the solicitor who initially travels to Dracula’s castle – and his betrothed Mina, who is threated by Dracular when he arrives in London. Players will be able to choose from a variety of different character types, depending on their stats, who are capable of wielding different weapons.

A trailer for the Stokerverse Roleplaying Game.

To inhabit the horror RPG world alongside the playable characters, the games master will be able to either make their own non-player characters or take control of a variety of pre-made NPCs taken directly from Stoker’s book or from other gothic horror novels of the period: such as the monster from Frankenstein by Mary Shelly. The GM will be able to tell stories inspired by the fears and horrors of the late 19th century, from the occult to the rise in substance abuse to burgeoning sexual expression. A bestiary containing a collection of monsters for the players to face-off against is also included.

The Stokerverse Roleplaying Game was created by Chris McAuley, who has previously worked on a comic book series called Dark Legacies, worked with Star Trek actor William Shatner and contributed to franchises such as The Terminator and Doctor Who. The artwork for the game was created by Clint Langley, who has previously worked on franchises such as Warhammer 40,000 and Magic: The Gathering.

Nightfall Games is the studio set to publish the Stokerverse Roleplaying Game, with the company being best known for this SLA Industries sci-fi RPG and for The Terminator roleplaying game.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Stokerverse Roleplaying Game is live until November 17th, with a pledge of £40 ($46) getting backers a physical copy of the book in March 2023. Alternatively, a digital PDF version is available for a pledge of £12 ($14).