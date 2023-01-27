Stone Age video game coming from Unmatched: Digital Edition studio

The developer and publisher behind Unmatched: Digital Edition – Acram Digital – has created a video game version of Stone Age.

Revealed via a teaser trailer, Stone Age: Digital Edition will adapt the 2008 board game into a video game. The short trailer for the digital board game features a virtual recreation of Stone Age’s gameplay, with players taking control of a tribe of prehistoric people going about their everyday lives. Throughout the game, players will be able to collect various resources for their tribe: rolling a pool of dice to determine how much of each resource they’re able to gather. The digital version of Stone Age will be released on multiple platforms, including PC, Mac, Android devices and the Nintendo Switch.

Besides developing both Stone Age: Digital Edition and Unmatched: Digital Edition, Acram has also developed video game versions of Concordia – a board game that sees players becoming merchants during the height of the Roman Empire – Eight-Minute Empire, a game about establishing an empire in just eight minutes, and the train board game Steam: Rails to Riches.

The teaser trailer for Stone Age: Digital Edition.

Stone Age is a board game for up to four players that takes place during pre-historic times. As leaders of their own tribes, players must find and gather the resources their people need to survive. Beyond survival, players will also be aiming to develop their respective tribes into a civilisation, developing trade with other villages and growing beyond their humble beginnings.

A worker-placement board game, Stone Age has players assigning their tribespeople to different areas of the board – with each one offering players a different benefit. Whether they’re after food, wood, tools or clay, players will need to think carefully about where to place their units. Once players have assigned their tribespeople, they then roll dice to see how much of each resource they collect during that round. What players manage to gather will be essential to ensuring that their tribe remains fed throughout the game, otherwise they risk losing resources and/or points.

Stone Age was designed by Bernd Brunnhofer, who has also created tabletop titles such as the spin-off game Carcassonne: Hunters and Gathers and Saint Petersburg, a set collection board game set during the 18th century.

Z-Man Games is the company responsible for releasing the original tabletop version of Stone Age, with the studio being best known for publishing the co-op board game Pandemic and Carcassonne.

Stone Age: Digital Edition is set to be released in Q2 2023, with a retail price yet to be confirmed.