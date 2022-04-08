Tainted Grail: Second Edition is already coming, another expansion announced

A new edition of the Arthurian inspired board game Tainted Grail is coming to Gamefound.

Originally released in 2019, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a co-op board game that combines the legends of ancient England with those of the Celts in one campaign-style experience. Just three years after its release, Awaken Realms – the studio behind the Tainted Grail series and founder of the Gamefound – has revealed that a second edition of the game will be getting a crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound.

Tainted Grail: Second Edition will feature an updated version of the original fantasy board game, including all of the expansions released for the title since its publication, which will reportedly amount to “hundreds of hours” of playtime. Altogether, the second edition of Tainted Grail will contain over 700 pages of journals, more than 1800 cards and 50+ miniatures.

As well as a second edition of the core game, Awaken Realms revealed a new stand-alone expansion called Tainted Grail: Kings of Ruin. The upcoming expansion continues the story of the original Tainted Grail, focusing on the forgotten heroes of Avalon who had previously tried and failed to discover the whereabouts of the true king himself, Arthur.

Besides providing players will new story content, Kings of Ruin will apparently introduce several “key improvements” over the previous releases in the series, such as changes to its travel system and a rebalancing of character advancement.

Alongside publishing Tainted Grail: Kings of Ruin and Tainted Grail: Second Edition, Awaken Realms is responsible for releasing the horror board game Nemesis – a tabletop title that has players attempting to survive a terrifying alien attack – and This War of Mine: The Board Game, based on the video game about looking after a family during wartime.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon sees players exploring a dark fantasy world that has been torn asunder by conflict and misfortune. As a group of travelers, players will encounter various challenges across the land, using their respective decks of cards to overcome obstacles and make an impact on the world. Throughout the game, players will be able to make decisions that will affect their characters and the world itself, choosing between diplomacy or force to get what they need done.

The Gamefound campaign for Tainted Grail: Second Edition and Tainted Grail: Kings of Ruin is yet to receive a launch date, pledge amounts or estimated delivery dates.