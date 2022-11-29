My Little Pony RPG creator’s next game features adventuring dinosaurs

A new tabletop roleplaying game is coming from River Horse, the publisher behind Tales of Equestria - the official My Little Pony RPG.

Tales of Primordia is an upcoming tabletop RPG that takes place in a fantastical version of the prehistoric era in which dinosaurs roam the Earth. The world of Primordia features a variety of dinosaurs, each of whom have taken it upon themselves to care for the planet and keep things in balance.

However, when the eruption of a volcano brings the arrival of a group of creatures called the dum-dums, the dinosaurs suddenly find the careful balance of nature being threatened. By cutting down the trees, spreading pollution and other acts of violence against the Earth, the dum-dums see the different clans of dinosaurs uniting together to save the world.

As heroes of Primordia, the players in the tabletop roleplaying game will become a party of adventuring dinosaurs who set out to explore and protect their world. From the mountainous Jagged Peaks to the mystical Glow Grass Meadow, the player characters of Tales of Primordia are free to travel the world however they wish. River Horse Games has claimed that the world of Primordia is deep enough to “sink your teeth” into, with the RPG’s family-friendly approach not being a detriment to the richness of its world-building.

From the beginning of the game, players will be able to create their Tales of Primordia characters but choosing from a selection of different dinosaur types. Each one of the dinosaurs offer their own unique approaches, from the kindly Stegosaurus to the spooky Pachycephalosaurus to the speedy velociraptor. As a rules-light RPG, Tales of Primordia is designed to be as “accessible to as many people as possible,” with the rules being open enough that GMs and players will not get “bogged down in rule interpretations.”

Wheels, Johnny and Meehan play the Labyrinth Adventure Game.

Aside from Tales of Primordia and Tales of Esquestria, River Horse is also responsible for creating and releasing roleplaying games and board games based on the classic Jim Henson children’s films Labyrinth and Dark Crystal, as well as a miniatures game adapted from the 2013 film Pacific Rim.

The Kickstarter campaign for Tales of Primordia is set to be launched sometime in 2023, with pledge amounts and estimated delivery dates yet to be confirmed.