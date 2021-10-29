Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power card game invokes the spirit of the ‘80s cartoon

Take on the devious mastermind Krang in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power, a board game inspired by the classic 1980s cartoon series.

A card game for three to six players, Turtle Power sees players attempting to level up their teams of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in order to challenge krang and his many cronies. Adapted from the beloved ‘80s television series that features a quartet of superheroes who live in the sewers underneath New York City by day and fight crime at night, Turtle Power features the likes of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael - also joined by their mutant rodent teacher, Master Splinter - as well as the nefarious villain, Krang.

In the game, players compete with one another to power-up their team in order to face-off against Krang. In the first phase of the game, players battle their opponents by trying to beat their chosen number of fingers. Players each shout “turtle power!” on the count of three, before revealing how many fingers they’re holding up - whichever player holds up the most fingers gets to reveal an activation card and level up that many of their turtles.

This continues until one player has managed to reveal five of their cards, whereby the next phase of the game triggers. Phase two of the beginner board game has the player who was successful in the first phase of the game facing off against the others, who have now taken control of Krang. All the players simultaneously yell “here comes krang!” before once again holding up a number of fingers on their hand. The player controlling the turtles will need to be holding up a unique number of fingers in order to chip away at the grid of cards that represents Krang’s health-bar.

Should another player’s hand of fingers match the player controlling the turtles, then a turtle goes back to not being levelled up. The player in charge of the turtles wins if they manage to flip over all of Krang’s grid cards, whilst the other players win if all the turtles return to being unlevelled up. In a game of five to six players, the player controlling the turtles also gets the help of Casey Jones and April O’Neil, who are able to take hits in place of the turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power is being published by The Op, a studio that has previously released other licensed titles such as the Marvel-themed board game, Thanos Rising: Avengers - Infinity War, alongside party board game Telestrations and Codenames: Disney - Family Edition.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power is available now at a retail price of $9.99 (£7).