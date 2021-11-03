Telestrations' first expansion features ‘80s and ‘90s references, from The Matrix to Mariah Carey

Attempt to draw references from the 1980s and ‘90s with the first expansion for the popular party board game Telestrations.

The Telestrations ‘80s & ‘90s Expansion Pack features a collection of cards themed around various pop culture references from the two decades. Containing a set of cards that are double-sided, with one side containing ‘80s references and the other depicting ‘90s keywords, the expansion pack can be used with any core version of Telestrations such as the eight player original game; the Six Player Family Pack; 12 Player Party Pack and even the adult-themed After Dark Telestrations edition.

Players should expect phrases and references from beloved films of the ‘80s and ‘90s - like The Blues Brothers, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Matrix and Terminator 2: Judgement Day - to popular musical acts of the period such as R’n’B group Salt-N-Pepa and ballad singer Mariah Carey, to notable products of the era including jelly shoes; lunchables and digital cameras. The collection also contains sayings from the 1980s and ‘90s and general tributes to both decades.

As in a standard game of Telestrations, players are each randomly assigned a keyword from their card - which will be This Side or That Side, with either one in the ‘80s & ‘90s pack featuring words from each time period - which they must attempt to draw out on their whiteboards before the allotted time runs out. For example, if a player had to draw out the Animaniacs on their board they could sketch all three of the main characters from the show. Once they’re done, the players must then pass their whiteboard to the person on their left, who will need to guess the keyword/s behind the drawing.

After players have finished guessing, they pass the whiteboards in their hands to the player on their left once again. Players will need to look at the keyword/s written by the previous player on their new board, before attempting to draw out that guess within the time-limit. This process continues until all players have gotten their original whiteboards back, with each player taking turns to go through their whiteboard to see how many players successfully guessed the correct keyword/s - garnering that player points. Players are also free to give out points to their favourite drawings as well. Whichever player has the most points by the end of the game is named the winner.

The Telestrations ‘80s & ‘90s Expansion Pack will be published by The Op, the studio responsible for releasing the original Telestrations, as well as licensed titles such as the Marvel-themed board games Thanos Rising: Avengers - Infinity War and Munchkin Marvel, alongside Codenames: Disney - Family Edition.

Players can get the Telestrations ‘80s & ‘90s Expansion Pack now for a retail price of $9.99 (£7).