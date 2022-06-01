Beloved board game Terra Mystica is getting a faster, simpler spin-off this autumn

Influential board game Terra Mystica is spinning out with a simplified standalone game, Terra Nova.

Terra Nova boils down Helge Ostertag and Jens Drögemüller’s acclaimed 2012 board game into a shorter one-hour to 90-minute experience for two to four players - one fewer than Terra Mystica’s five-player maximum.

Like Terra Mystica, Terra Nova will feature a variety of different playable factions, each with their own unique abilities. There will be 10 playable factions, compared to the 14 in the original.

Watch on YouTube More upcoming board games releasing in 2022

The players must use their faction’s powers to grow their presence on the board, constructing buildings on the terrain that matches their faction; spaces can be terraformed to allow the faction to build there on future turns.

In Terra Mystica, a number of different buildings could be built to unlock additional powers and gain resources required for their expansion. Power points were used to cast spells in a novel bowl system that required players to move them between three bowls before being able to spend them. The game's upgrade system went on to inspire the unlockable player powers seen in later games such as Scythe.

In Terra Nova, points are earned by completing objectives during each round, and by controlling the most land at the end of the game.

Terra Nova will include multiple two-player modes in addition to supporting higher player counts, publisher Capstone Games said.

The upcoming board game will be released at this year’s Essen Spiel convention, taking place in Germany from October 6th to 9th, ahead of a worldwide retail release on October 26th. The game will cost $54.95.