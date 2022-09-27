Terraforming Mars: The Dice Game offers a simpler and faster version of the original

Experience a Terraforming Mars game in under an hour with the brand-new dice version.

Terraforming Mars: The Dice Game is an upcoming board game based within the same universe as the original Terraforming Mars. As CEOs of their own futuristic corporations, players are tasked with making the planet Mars a habitable place for humanity, so that they can eventually begin living there. However, though they share the same goals, players are not working together. Instead, the players are looking to acquire more victory points than their rival CEOs, thereby securing their dominance over the tech sector and humanity’s future.

In Terraforming Mars: The Dice Game, players begin by selecting a corporation from those available, with each one having its own special ability and starting pool of dice with which to roll. The players’ dice provide them with the resources they need to perform various actions, with every type of die providing different kinds of resources. For example, the blue die includes water and electricity resources, which can be used to place oceans on Mars’ surface and produce heat to increase its temperature.

A trailer for Terraforming Mars: The Dice Game.

