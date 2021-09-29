A Goonies escape room game is coming from the creators of Junk Art

Become the members of The Goonies squad in an escape room game inspired by the original film created by the co-designers behind Junk Art - Jay Cormier and Sen-Foong Lim.

Entitled The Goonies: Escape with One-Eyed Willy’s Rich Stuff - A Coded Chronicles Game, the upcoming board game sees players solving puzzles and experiencing many of the “iconic moments” from the film it’s based on. Players take the roles of Mikey, Brand, Mouth, Data, Andy Stef, Chunk and Sloth as they embark on an adventure to find the treasure of the aforementioned One-Eyed Willy. Along the way, the players will encounter many dangers and obstacles that they must overcome in order to reach the remains of The Inferno and claim their prize.

Each of the different members of the Goonies have their own unique skill which players will need to utilise at various points to progress in the narrative. As every new clue is decoded, the players will gain the answers they need to get closer and closer to the hidden treasure. However, the players will also have to be aware of the Fratellis gang and avoid being led astray by their antics.

The escape room game will contain a narrative inspired by The Goonies film, with the players needing to work together to unlock locations and acquire new tools. Using a “code-revealing mechanic”, the players can discover the secrets they need to win the game - with no time constraints involved.

Besides The Goonies: Escape with One-Eyed Willy’s Rich Stuff - A Coded Chronicles Game and Junk Art, Cormier and Lim have previously worked together on titles such as Akotiri - a board game about exploring ancient Greecian temples - and the D&D themed game Dungeons & Dragons: Rock Paper Wizard, which is a play on the classic playground game of Rock Paper Scissors.

The Op is the publisher responsible for releasing The Goonies escape room game, with this being the third entry in a series of escape room titles from the studio called Coded Chronicles - with the others being Scooby-Doo: Escape from the Haunted Mansion and The Shining: Escape from the Overlook Hotel. Otherwise, the company is most known for publishing the deckbuilding game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle and Thanos Rising - Avengers: Infinity War.

The Goonies is a 1985 adventure film about a group of kids who discover an old treasure map and attempt to find its fortune in order to save their homes from foreclosure. However, in their quest to retrieve the treasure the group run afoul of a local crime family who also decide to seek out the treasure - hijinks ensue.

A release date for The Goonies: Escape with One-Eyed Willy’s Rich Stuff is set for November 4th, with the title being priced at $29.99 (£22).