Terminator 2 is getting a tabletop RPG that lets you relive the movie as a campaign and play as a T-800

Terminator 2 is being turned into a tabletop RPG, and it’ll let you replay the classic action movie as a campaign.

The Terminator 2: Judgment Day sourcebook for the Terminator RPG adds stats for the liquid metal T-1000, as well as allowing players to play as reprogrammed T-800 models on the side of the human resistance - similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s heroic android.

As in the original Terminator RPG and its campaign book based on the first movie, players can also just play as bog-standard humans faced with the threat of robotic terminators. Those resistance troops now include an elite force of Time Displacement Commandos who hop between the game’s settings of the 1980s, 1990s and the Future War in an attempt to bring down Skynet.

As well as new options for player characters and new foes - including brand new terminator variants created for the game - the Terminator 2 RPG book includes familiar faces from the film, such as Sarah Connor, Kyle Reese, Arnie’s T-800 “Uncle Bob” and Miles Dyson, who can appear as NPCs or be used as pre-generated characters.

The sourcebook builds on studio Nightfall Games’ d10-based S5S system, which sees players roll five skill dice and a success die as part of a pool for tests, with expanded rules for hacking. As in the base game, skills options span combat, investigation, vehicle handling (motorcycles!) and even time-travel, with the potential to ‘succeed big’ the better you are at a particular skill.

The 200-page sourcebook includes an eight-page campaign penned by Richard August that adapts the plot of Terminator 2: Judgment Day into a playable set of missions.

The Terminator 2 sourcebook for the Terminator RPG is currently live on Kickstarter, having raised more than triple its £10,000 crowdfunding goal at the time of writing. The book is due for release in November, with a quickstart set of rules available as a pay-what-you-want download now.