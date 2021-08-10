The Witcher TRPG’s newest sourcebook contains six adventures and rules for ice skating

Embark on six new adventures and learn how to ice skate with A Book of Tales, the latest sourcebook released for The Witcher Tabletop Roleplaying Game.

A Book of Tales is a sourcebook containing a collection of six different adventures for the games master to run for their players, all set across the world of The Witcher video game series. Underneath the Ice challenges players to hunt down a monster that’s terrorising the mountainous people of Kovir and Poviss, whilst In the Alderwood puts a twist on what seems like a very straightforward monster hunting quest.

Players travel to the normally harmless Mahakam Ale Festival in Stone Cold Lies, embark on a Nilfgaardian dungeon crawl in Murder in Maribor, pledge themselves into a dangerous tournament with Enter the Fighting Pits and indulge in a classic Toussaint fairytale with The Maiden Surrounded by the Butterflies.

Alongside the adventures, the fantasy RPG book also features a selection of nine brand new weapons for players to equip to their character, as well as a new ability called Charging! There are also four spells that players can learn from sorceresses and three additional playable species to choose from when making characters, including a Gnome, a scaled Vran and Werebbubb - a species of short furry people who retreated to Mahakam after nearly being wiped out.

Players can also get the equipment and learn the skills they need to begin ice skating, undoubtedly a favourite pastime for the witchers.

The Witcher TRPG is inspired by the video game series developed and published by CD Projekt Red, which is subsequently based on the novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. In the game, players are able to create their own characters using a variety of professions - from bards, to mages to the witchers - and species, who can then explore the world on the hunt for quests or their own personal redemption, always alert for soldiers in the 3rd Nilfgaardian War or vicious monsters roaming the lands.

A Book of Tales and The Witcher TRPG were both published by R Talsorian Games - alongside CD Projekt Red - a studio that’s otherwise best known for releasing the sci-fi themed RPG series Cyberpunk, which was eventually adapted for a video game by CD Projekt Red called Cyberpunk 2077.

Players and GMs can get A Book of Tales for a retail price of $30 (£21) from the R Talsorian webstore, or a PDF version for $15 (£10) from DriveThruRPG.