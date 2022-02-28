Detective publisher releasing tabletop adaptation of Thorgal comic series

The studio behind Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game, Portal Games, is releasing an upcoming board game based on the Thorgal comic book series.

Thorgal: The Board Game is a co-op title for one to four players that takes direct inspiration from the long-running French language comic series that stars a powerful warrior raised by Vikings. In the board game, players become important characters from the Thorgal universe, including Thorgal himself and his wife, Aaricia, son Jolan and companion Kriss, as they embark on various adventures. Across a series of 10 scenarios – each one taking around 90 to 120 minutes to complete – players will explore the ancient world of the Vikings, encountering Norse mythology, elements from Atlantis and even aspects of science fiction along the way.

The board game will come with a collection of maps, with every scenario taking place on a new map. Each scenario will have players try to complete a series of objectives – some of which will be initially hidden – spread across the map. Whilst they’re working towards these objectives, players may come across side-quests that they can pursue, as well as various characters from the Thorgal universe. Players can either travel as a single group or can split up to cover more ground, with each turn having the active player choose an action to perform, with all other players being able to perform a weaker version of it. (Similarly to Puerto Rico or Race for the Galaxy.) As players progress through the game, they’ll improve their characters’ abilities using the experience they’ve collected, as well as purchase new equipment.

Besides completing their objectives, during a scenario players will have to make various narrative decisions which can affect what happens later on. The overall story of every scenario is set in stone, but the specifics are randomised each time the group plays. The moral choices that players can make during a scenario can differ between playthroughs, providing a somewhat unique experience every time.

Thorgal: The Board Game was co-created by Joanna Kijanka – co-designer of the notoriously difficult co-op game Robinson Crusoe: Adventures on the Cursed Island and Imperial Settlers: Empires of the North - Jan Maurycy and Rafał Szyma, with cover art created by Frédéric Vignaux, the original illustrator for the Thorgal comic book series.

Apart from Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game and Thorgal: The Board Game, Portal Games is responsible for publishing the aforementioned Robinson Crusoe: Adventures on the Cursed Island and Imperial Settlers: Empires of the North, as well as the sci-fi miniatures series Neuroshima Hex!.

Thorgal is a French language comic book series by Belgian writer Jean Van Hamme and Polish graphic artist Grzegorz Rosiński, that first began in 1977 – where it was included in a Tintin magazine – and focused on the adventures of a Norse warrior raised by Vikings. The series is considered to be one of the most popular French language comic book franchises, with several storylines being translated into English and a video game called Thorgal: Curse of Atlantis being released by publisher Le Lombard in 2002.

A Gamefound crowdfunding campaign for Thorgal: The Board Game is set to be launched in May, with a full retail release coming in 2023.