Throw Throw Burrito sequel adds aerial avocado to Exploding Kittens creators' dodgeball card game

Throw Throw Avocado can be played alone or combined with original using combo deck.
Matt Jarvis
The makers of Exploding Kittens have announced a sequel to food-fight party game Throw Throw Burrito that dishes up a fresh slice of flying fruit.

Throw Throw Avocado replaces Burrito's squishy foam wraps with two halves of the titular fruit - one complete with a soft stone - that players must chuck at each other during each 15-minute game.

As in Throw Throw Burrito, players pass cards between each other’s hands and the remaining cards in decks on the table, looking to collect a set of three matching cards. Like other Exploding Kittens games, the cards generally feature catchy rhymes and surreal animals - such as Muffin Puffin and Moose Goose - accompanied by illustrations from The Oatmeal artist Matthew Inman. Grabbing a full set of cards score points.

As well as the points cards, players can collect sets of avocado battle cards. This sets off an avocado battle between two or more players. As it sounds, the battle involves grabbing one of the foam avocado halves off the table and chucking it at your opponent(s). Different types of duel can take place based on the card, from needing to throw the avocado between your legs to a “freeze war” between an entire group of six players.

Throw Throw Avocado can be played as a standalone game, or combined with Throw Throw Burrito using an included combo deck that allows all four squishy foodstuffs to be used at once or in varying combinations.

Throw Throw Avocado will be released next month, and costs £19/$25 over on the Exploding Kittens site.

