Tidal Blades 2 and tabletop RPG spin-off hit Kickstarter next February

Tidal Blades 2: Rise of the Unfolders, the co-op sequel to 2018 release Heroes of the Reef, will launch on Kickstarter next February alongside the Tidal Blades RPG.

The creation of designers Tim and Ben Eisner and illustrator duo Mr. Cuddington, Tidal Blades: Heroes of the Reef saw players take on the role of would-be heroes hoping to earn the title of Tidal Blade by completing various challenges and ascend to the rank of champion.

The board game took place in the fantasy island realm of Naviri, with each island offering different rewards for players’ travelling heroes. Completing challenges came down to dice rolls, with players’ stats - tracked on spinning dials - improving over the course of the game, allowing them to upgrade their dice and defeat more powerful monsters.

Upcoming sequel Tidal Blades 2: Rise of the Unfolders takes place after the Tournament of Heroes seen in Part 1 of the series, as players’ new Tidal Blades are thrown into the mysterious frozen-time space of the Fold in an effort to rescue their companions trapped inside and discover the mystery at its centre.

Described as a “highly-narrative dungeon crawler”, the upcoming board game switches to a co-operative format, with players’ characters working together across a campaign mode said to last for more than 40 hours. The campaign will feature 21 connected scenarios. Players can increase their stats, acquire helpful items and add cards to their deck across the course of the campaign.

Tidal Blades 2 introduces new gameplay in the form of the Nexus system, a three-by-three grid of cards in front of each player. On their turn, a player adds a card to the grid, before activating all the cards in the row or column where the card was played to form a combo.

The Kickstarter campaign for Tidal Blades 2 will also include the Tidal Blades RPG revealed earlier this year.

Built on the Cypher System used by publisher Monte Cook Games and written by prolific designer Shanna Germain, Tidal Blades: The Roleplaying Game will let players explore Naviri as original characters, protecting the water world from encroaching sea monsters. Artwork will once again be provided by Mr. Cuddington, with the book said to expand significantly on the lore of the setting.

The Kickstarter campaign for Tidal Blades 2: Rise of the Unfolders and Tidal Blades: The RPG will launch on February 22nd 2022. Release dates are yet to be announced.