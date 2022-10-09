If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Upcoming board game Vaalbara is a faster, easier Libertalia with Vikings

Order of the day.
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

New card game Vaalbara will offer an even lighter alternative to Libertalia.

Vaalbara uses a similar card initiative system to the popular pirate board game, in which players play one numbered card from their hand each turn before executing their actions from lowest to highest, hoping to gain doubloons and victory points.

In Vaalbara, players are instead aiming to claim sets of territory cards that grant additional ways to score points. Scoring objectives include forming collections of matching or unique territory cards to score points at the end of the game, while other territories score points immediately when claimed based on how many cards the player currently holds.

Watch the Dicebreaker team play Libertalia

Every player starts with the game with the same 12 cards. Over the course of nine rounds, the players will use nine cards from their deck of 12, making the order in which they play them important to gaining victory.

Cards are selected secretly from a hand of five before being revealed at the same time, resolving from lowest to highest initiative. Each card has a unique power, as well as allowing the player to claim a territory card from the grid in the centre - with one territory card available per player. The next round’s territories are visible, helping players to plan ahead. After nine rounds, the most points wins.

The team take a look at board games from Essen Spiel 2022

Olivier Cipiere’s design appears to be a more beginner-friendly take on Paolo Mori’s gameplay ideas in Libertalia - which recently saw a remake as Libertalia: Winds of Galecrest - with simpler actions and playing in around half the time at 20 minutes with two to five players, one fewer than Libertalia.

Vaalbara will be released in Q1 2023, publisher Studio H told Dicebreaker at this year's Essen Spiel convention, with a digital version of the game coming to Board Game Arena next month.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author

Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Like what we do at Dicebreaker? Support us!

Become a member today and gain access to free games, discounts at participating tabletop retailers, 20% off PAX Unplugged tickets, members only articles and videos, and more.

Support us

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Dicebreaker Merch
Tabletop Awards 2022

Vote for your favourite tabletop games of the year!

Have your say and discover the best board games and RPGs of 2022 at the Tabletop Awards

Vote now