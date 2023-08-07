Avatar RPG, Blade Runner RPG and Vaesen snatch multiple Ennie awards at Gen Con 2023

The winners of the 2023 Ennie Awards have been announced, with the Avatar RPG, Blade Runner RPG and Vaesen winning in multiple categories.

The Ennie Awards are the most prestigious accolade a tabletop roleplaying game, expansion or accessory can be awarded. Since they were established in 2001 as an online-only awards ceremony – before becoming a physical one taking place during Gen Con - Ennie Awards have been given to the likes of horror roleplaying game Call of Cthulhu, Mutants and Masterminds, the Warhammer Fantasy RPG, Pathfinder and The One Ring.

With the nominees being announced in July, the winners of the Ennie Awards 2023 were revealed during this year’s Gen Con event, which took place over this weekend. The tabletop roleplaying games in the running for potential awards this year included the JRPG-inspired Fabula Ultima, the romance RPG Pasión de las Pasiones, fantasy roleplaying game Vaesen and the TRPG adapted from the Rivers of London book series by Ben Aaronovitch.

This year’s judge’s panel – which was made up of a collection of people who regularly play tabletop roleplaying games – chose Silver and Gold winners from 23 different categories, including a Judge’s Spotlight category.

One of the big winners of this year’s Ennie Awards was Vaesen, the Free League published game which snapped up the Gold award for Best Adventure, Best Interior Art, Best Setting and, the big one, Best Product of the Year. Originally a dark fantasy TRPG inspired by Nordic mythology and culture, Vaesen has since expanded to include settings based on the myths and legends of Britain and Ireland. The tabletop RPG received awards for its Seasons of Mystery adventure collection and Mythic Britain & Ireland setting book – both of which were crowdfunded via a Kickstarter campaign in 2021.

Another roleplaying game that received multiple Ennie Awards this year was the Blade Runner RPG, another tabletop RPG released by Free League which was awarded Gold for Best Cartography for its Starter Set and Best Layout and Design for its core rulebook. Adapted from both the 1982 original and 2017 sequel, the Blade Runner RPG sees players becoming members of the LA Police Department in the year 2037 with the mission of finding and eliminating Replicants, or androids that appear to be human.

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, a tabletop RPG based on the classic animated television series and published by Magpie Games, also received two Gold Awards: Best Family Game/Product and Best Rules. Based on the Powered by the Apocalypse gameplay system, Avatar Legends is a TRPG that enables players to create their own characters and stories within the world of the TV show – bending elements and fighting against tyranny in a variety of different time periods.

The last big winner of the Ennie Awards 2023 was Fabula Ultima, a roleplaying game inspired by Japanese RPGs that was released by indie studio Need Games, that received the Gold Award for Best Game and Sliver Award for Product of the Year.

Ennie Award 2023 Winners

Judges’ Spotlight Winners

Kevin Combs– One Breath left, Stout Stoat Press

Author: Ian Howard

Jim D’Alessio – Dungeons of Drakkenheim, Ghostfire Gaming

Authors: Monty Martin, Kelly McLaughlin

Christopher Gath – Void 1680 AM , Bannerless Games

Author: Ken Lowery

Candace McAfee – Moonlight on Roseville Beach: A Queer Game of Disco and Cosmic Horror, R. Rook Studio

Authors: Richard Ruane, Rob Abrazado, Bendi Barrett, Sharang Biswas, Rick Chia, Alison Cybe, Ezakur, Ethan Harvey, Maxwell Lander, Catherine Ramen, Erin Roberts, Ennis Rook Bashe, Noora Rose, R.J. Ryan, Sean F. Smith, Anne Toole, Preston Leslie, Logan Rollins

Shauna Ratliff – Faecraft, Exalted Funeral

Author: Will Purves

Best Adventure

Vaesen RPG – Seasons of Mystery, Free League ** Gold Winner **

Authors: Gabrielle de Bourg, Tomas Harenstam, Andreas Marklund, Kiku Pukk Harenstam

Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, Wizards of the Coast ** Silver Winner **

Authors: Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Ajit A. George, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Terry H. Romero, Stephanie Yoon

Best Aid/Accessory – Digital

Rimspace Planet Generator, Anodyne Printware ** Gold Winner **

The Session Zero System, Mythic Grove Productions,

Authors: Gabe Hicks & Elise Rezendes ** Silver Winner**

Best Aid/Accessory – Non – Digital

Decuma: the R&D for your RPG, Golden Lasso Games ** Gold Winner **

The Witcher Hybrid Dice Set – Wolf: Golem’s Heart, Q Workshop ** Silver Winner **

Best Art, Cover

Historica Arcanum: The City of Crescent, Metis Creative ** Gold Winner **

Artist: Yağmur Kiyak

Swords of the Serpentine,Pelgrane Press ** Silver Winner **

Artist: Jérôme Huguenin

Best Art, Interior

Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing ** Gold Winner **

Artists: Johan Egerkrans, Anton Vitus, Gustave Dorr

Seven Sinners, Mana Project Studio ** Silver Winner **

Art Director: Michele Paroli Artists: Domenico Cava, Mirko Failoni

Best Cartography

Blade Runner RPG Starter Set, Free League Publishing ** Gold Winner **

Christian Granath

Claw Atlas: New Maps for Beak, Feather, & Bone, Possible Worlds Games ** Silver Winner **

Jonathan Yee

Best Electronic Book

Brindlewood Bay, The Gauntlet Gaming Community ** Gold Winner **

Authors: Jason Cordova, David Morrison, Calvin Johns, Petra Volkhausen, Steffie de Vaan

Host and Hostility: Three Regency Call of Cthulhu Scenarios, Miskatonic Repository ** Silver Winner **

Author: SR Sellens

Best Family Game / Product

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game Starter Set, Magpie Games ** Gold Winner **

Authors: Sharang Biswas, Elizabeth Chaipraditkul, Brendan Conway, James Mendez Hodes, Yeonsoo Julian Kim, Simon Moody, Lysa Penrose, Mark Diaz Truman, Daniel Kwan, Sen-Foong Lim

The Goblings, Slowquest ** Silver Winner **

Author: Bodie Hartley

Best Free Game / Product

Root: The RPG Talon Hill Quickstart, Magpie Games ** Gold Winner **

Author: David Castro

Shrine of the Jaguar Princess, Trident Gamebooks LLC ** Silver Winner **

Author: Sersa Victory

Best Game

Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook, Need Games, Rooster Games ** Gold Winner **

Author : Emanuele Galletto

Editing/Sensitivity : Nicola Degobbis, Courteney Penney, Marta Palvarini

Art : Moryo, Christian Benevides, Lorenzo Magalotti, Susu Nonohara, Catthy Trinh, ExtantLily, Ben Henry, Sascha Naderer, Lorc

Trophy RPG, The Gauntlet Gaming Community, Hedgemaze Press ** Silver Winner **

Author: Jesse Ross

Editing : Lauren McManamon, Jason Cordova, David LaFreniere

Art : Anna Zee, Rian Magee, Anton Cheykin

Best Layout and Design

Blade Runner RPG Core Rulebook, Free League Publishing ** Gold Winner **

Christian Granath

Frontier Scum, Games Omnivorous ** Silver Winner **

Karl Druid, Chalkdown

Best Monster/Adversary

Ruins of Symbaroum – Bestiary, Free League Publishing ** Gold Winner **

Authors: Mattias Johnsson Haake, Mattias Lilja, and Jacob Rodgers

Art: Martin Grip

Fateforge Book 5 – Creatures 2 Netherworld, Studio Agate ** Silver Winner **

Author: Ariane “Linden Oliver” Clovis, Diana “Kjarllan” Lutton, Etienne “Etmer_Fachronies” Mercier, Frederick “Atorgael” Pilling, Joelle “ Iris” Deschamp, Nicola Bernardelli, Thomas “ Kaer” Navarro, and William Perceval “Merlin” Huber

Best Online Content

Linda Codega’s io9 RPG reporting, Gizmodo / io9 ** Gold Winner **

TTRPGKids ** Silver Winner **

Best Organized Play

Under the Cover of Stars ** Gold Winner **

Authors: Marik Montalvan, Jens Sundqvist

Cat’s Paws, Neo Tokyo Project ** Silver Winner **

Author: Jason Koh

Best Podcast

Seth Skorkowsky ** Gold Winner **

How We Roll ** Silver Winner **

Best Production Values

Blackbirds RPG: Servant of the Gods Edition, Andrews McMeel Publishing ** Gold Winner **

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay – The Enemy Within: Empire in Ruins Collector’s Edition, Cubicle 7 Entertainment Ltd ** Silver Winner **

Best RPG Related Product

Owlbear Plush, Metal Weave Games ** Gold Winner **

Dragonbond: Dragons of the Red Moon, Draco Studios ** Silver Winner **

Best Rules

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game,Magpie Games ** Gold Winner **

Author: Sharang Biswas, Elizabeth Chaipraditkul, Brendan Conway, James Mendez Hodes, Yeonsoo Julian Kim, Simon Moody, Lysa Penrose, Mark Diaz Truman, Daniel Kwan, Sen-Foong Lim

Rivers of London: The Roleplaying Game, Chaosium Inc. ** Silver Winner **

Authors: Ben Aaronvitch, Graeme Barber, Paul Fricker, Adam Gauntlett, Lloyd Gyan, Lynne Hardy, Gavin Inglis, Mike Mason, Keris McDonald, Lucya Szachnowski

Best Setting

Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing ** Gold Winner **

Authors: Graeme Davis, Mathew Tyler-Jones, Dave Semark

Swords of the Serpentine, Pelgrane Press ** Silver Winner **

Authors: Kevin Kulp and Emily Dresner

Best Supplement

Barkeep on the Borderlands, Prismatic Wasteland ** Gold Winner **

Authors: W.F. Smith, Anne Hunter, Ava Islam, Ben Laurence, Chris McDowell, Emmy Verte, Gus L., Luka Rejec, Marcia B., Nick LS Whelan, Ty Pitre, Zedeck Siew

Into the Cess and Citadel, Wet Ink Games, LLC ** Silver Winner **

Author: Charlie Ferguson-Avery and Alex Coggon

Best Writing

Swords of the Serpentine, Pelgrane Press ** Gold Winner **

Authors: Kevin Kulp, Emily Dresner

Editing/Sensitivity: Tim Gray, Cathriona Tobin, Misha Bushyager

The Wildsea: RPG, Mythopoeia Games ** Silver Winner **

Author: Felix Isaacs

Editing/Sensitivity: Ryan Khan, Ellan Aldryc

Product of the Year

Vaesen RPG – Mythic Britain & Ireland, Free League Publishing ** Gold Winner **

Fabula Ultima – Core Rulebook, Need Games ** Silver Winner **