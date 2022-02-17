Vampire: The Masquerade – Milan Uprising will be a digital and physical hybrid game

The tabletop roleplaying game franchise Vampire: The Masquerade is getting a new board game adaptation, this time featuring an interactive board and app system.

Called Vampire: The Masquerade – Milan Uprising, the upcoming board game will be compatible with the Teburu platform, a system that enables players to directly interact with the game board through a companion app. Part of a “multi-year partnership” between Teburu creator Xplored and Paradox Interactive - the studio responsible for the various video game adaptations of the World of Darkness universe, including the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 - Vampire: The Masquerade – Milan Uprising is set to be the first of several board game adaptations of the World of Darkness universe produced for the Teburu platform.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Milan Uprising will include hidden actions that players can perform in order to complete the secret goals they've been assigned. The board game will have opportunities for "interactive storytelling" inspired by Vampire: The Masquerade's history of personal and political horror. According to Xplored, the developer is “uniquely positioned to offer what fans have come to expect from World of Darkness entries.”

Teburu is a tabletop gaming platform that uses an interactive board and companion app, alongside interchangeable boards and components. The interactive board can keep track of components, relaying the information to the companion app.

During the Essen Spiel tabletop convention last year, Dicebreaker played the platform’s first upcoming release The Bad Karmas and the Curse of the Zodiac, a co-op board game about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves battling enormous monsters. In the game, each of the playable characters have their own unique set of abilities and statistics, which are accessible via the game’s companion app. Whenever a player wants to use one of their characters’ abilities, they are able to select it from the app interface, with the app then completing all the necessary calculations to present the results of the characters’ actions. The app-assisted board game is also able to provide players with the movements and actions of the AI controlled characters, with players moving the enemy miniatures to match them.

Before creating Teburu, Xplored developed and published several video games such as Gormiti and Final Goal, as well as toys capable of interacting with a digital app.

Vampire: The Masquerade is a tabletop RPG series based within the World of Darkness Universe, a franchise that includes several other horror TRPGs such Werewolf: The Apocalypse and Mage: The Ascension. In Vampire, players become members of undead clans who must maintain the ‘masquerade’ that immortal creatures of the night do not exist, controlling their bloodlust and attempting to hold onto whatever is left of their humanity.

There is currently no release date or retail price for Vampire: The Masquerade – Milan Uprising.