Premium 1:6 scale Warhammer figures are coming from studio behind props for Lord of the Rings films

New figurines themed around Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar are set to be released.

Warhammer 40,000 is a miniatures wargame set in a far alternate future wherein human civilisation finds itself at war with aliens and hostile factions. The universe features a collection of different playable armies, with each containing their own unique kinds of units. Players can choose from the likes of The Imperium of Man, the terrifying alien Tyranids and robotic Necrons, as well as sci-fi equivalents of elves and orcs.

Players construct their armies by spending a total of points, with each unit costing a certain amount of points. Armies are built using miniatures, which players can build and paint themselves. Players then compete against one another in games featuring their respective armies, wherein the units fight on a map made of terrain and roll dice to determine whether attacks and/or actions are successful.

A teaser trailer by Wētā Workshop for its upcoming Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar figures.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar is a separate miniatures game that takes place in a fantasy setting, rather than the science fiction world of 40,000. Whilst Age of Sigmar works similarly to 40,000 – with players constructing their own armies and rolling dice - it’s considered to be a more accessible entry in the Warhammer franchise, with the rules being more streamlined and gameplay more simplified.

Games Workshop, the company responsible for releasing both Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, is collaborating with a studio called Wētā Workshop to produce a series of premium models based on both titles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Maddie and Wheels talk with a Warhammer 40,000 pro about competitive play.

Wētā Workshop is a company that makes props for has previously created models for various films such as The Lord of the Rings, Avatar: The Way of Water, Blade Runner 2049, District 9 and Wakanda Forever. The studio has also made figures based on franchises such as The Lord of the Rings films, The Witcher Netflix TV series and DC comic book heroes. Its latest project is a line of premium, officially licensed models inspired by Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar. Whilst standard Warhammer models are usually about 1:64 scale, the upcoming figures from Wētā Workshop will be 1:6: which is more in line with the size of a typical action figure.

The Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar figures from Wētā Workshop are set to arrive in the near future.