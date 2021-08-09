The Warhammer Fantasy RPG is getting a card game

Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, the tabletop RPG set in the fantasy world of Warhammer, is spinning out into a new card game releasing later this year.

Publisher Cubicle 7 - which released the fourth edition of Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, as well as Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RPG Soulbound - described Elector Counts as bringing to life the card games played by “ruffians, gamblers and adventurers in inns and taverns across the Empire”.

Gameplay will involve two to four players wrestling over control of the Empire as Elector Counts - the nobles of the Empire who find themselves potentially in line for the throne after the Emperor dies.

While the game’s rules are yet to be revealed in full, the first images of the game show a deck of 112 cards divided into attackers, defenders and support units, each with a numerical value. Some cards also feature unique abilities described on their front. The units are joined by location cards, suggesting that players will battle over specific places in the Old World to fight off their rivals. A number of familiar characters from Warhammer Fantasy will also make an appearance.

Cubicle 7 said that the game was designed to be played between sessions of Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, the long-running RPG first released in 1986 that adapts the world of Warhammer into a traditional tabletop roleplaying game. Cubicle 7’s latest fourth edition of the game was released in 2018, and followed by the first RPG adaptation of Warhammer Fantasy’s successor, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, in last year’s Soulbound.

Elector Counts is planned for release toward the end of the year, with copies expected to appear in stores from December. It will cost £27.99.