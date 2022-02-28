Warhammer Quest: Cursed City returns next month, full re-launch later this year

Warhammer Quest: Cursed City, the Age of Sigmar board game released last year, is getting a reprint.

According to the Warhammer Community blog – which is officially connected to Games Workshop, the company behind Warhammer Quest – Cursed City, which sees players working together to fight off hordes of monsters from the city of Ulfenkarn, will be getting a reprint this year. Players will have a two-week window in the next month to request a copy through a made-to-order system, with Games Workshop claiming that the “stock won’t run out” and any orders made during the time will guarantee that players get a copy. Should players miss the two-week window, they'll be able to get a copy when the game full re-launches later this year, alongside several possible expansions.

The announcement follows last year’s release of Warhammer Quest: Cursed City, which left many fans of the series disappointed after copies of the board game sold out in under two hours from the Games Workshop store, with retailers also receiving a small amount of copies. (Thanks Comicbook.com.) The limited nature of the game’s release did not appear in any marketing for Cursed City, with the decision to launch the title in a limited made-to-order system coming as a complete surprise to players. Once Cursed City had been released, the Twitter account for the Warhammer Community stated that additional copies of the game would not be arriving online in the future. However, at the end of 2021 the Warhammer Community blog then teased that Cursed City would be returning in the new year.

Image: Games Workshop

Cursed City is a dungeon-crawler board game that has players taking on the roles of heroes from the Age of Sigma universe as they protect a city against an army of horrific monsters. Players can choose between vampire hunter Emelda Braskov, Celona Zeitengale, scholar Octen Glinscry, witch hunter Jelsen Darrock, duelist Glaurio ven Alten III, the archer Qualathis the Exile and trader Dagnai Holdenstock. The players will be facing off against a sea of enemies led by Radukar the Wolf, a tyrant who has the unnatural ability to turn into a bat-like monster at will.

Following on Radukar’s heels are the undead remains of Watch Captain Halgrim, Gorslav the Gravekeeper and Vyrkos Blood-born, established member of Radukar’s Thirsting Court. Other enemies players will have to encounter include various gothic creatures such as bat monsters, necromancers and giant skeletons.

In the game, players will need to work together as the Agents of Defiance to win the city of Ulfenkarn back from the five Overlords of the undead who have taken over. Each character has their own unique set of abilities and equipment, which players will need to harness against the many, many enemies stalking the streets of the city. As a co-op game, the players must collaborate their efforts in order to make it through Radukar’s forces and eventually defeat the Wolf himself.

Besides Warhammer Quest: Cursed City – which began as an official successor to the popular board game HeroQuest - and Age of Sigmar, Games Workshop is responsible for releasing the original fantasy Warhammer miniatures game and the dark sci-fi miniatures game Warhammer 40,000.

Warhammer Quest: Cursed City will be available to order from March 5th to March 20th, with copies set to arrive to players by May. The full retail re-launch date is yet to be confirmed, with future expansions to be announced.