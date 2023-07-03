Warhammer’s new Horus Heresy spin-off brings back 40k’s smaller miniatures for even more ‘Epic’ battles

Warhammer is adding to its recent reboot of 40k prequel The Horus Heresy with a new spin-off game featuring smaller-scale miniatures - allowing for bigger battles between hundreds of troops.

Warhammer: The Horus Heresy – Legions Imperialis is the latest game to revive Warhammer’s Epic-scale range, which has previously been used in 40k spin-offs including mech-battler Adeptus Titanicus and aerial combat dogfighter Aeronautica Imperialis.

The range uses figures that are about a quarter of the size of standard 28mm Warhammer models - making them around 6mm - with multiple infantry on a single model base. The zoomed-out scale is intended to allow battles between hundreds of infantry and dozens of vehicles to play out in full, compared to the comparatively tighter model count and scale of normal Horus Heresy clashes.

The trailer for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy – Legions Imperialis

Legions Imperialis will be set during The Horus Heresy’s earlier timeframe in the sci-fi universe - around 10,000 years before Warhammer 40k, dubbing it ‘Warhammer 30k’ - and focus on the titular civil war.

The game’s core set will pack in over 220 miniatures divided between Space Marines and Imperial Solar Auxilia, with over 100 infantry and walkers such as Dreadnoughts for each side, plus five to six tanks for each army. The Solar Auxilia minis will include a brand new unit in the Aethon Heavy Sentinel, a two-legged walker equipped with lasers and missiles.

The core set will also include two towering Warhound Titans familiar from Adeptus Titanicus, but built on a new plastic weapons frame and with lower-profile bases to work alongside Legions Imperialis’ infantry units. Games Workshop confirmed that Legions Imperialis will be compatible with all existing Adeptus Titanicus and Aeronautica Imperialis models permitted by the game’s pre-40k timeframe, allowing for a mixture of ground combat, mech action and aerial deployment. Adeptus Titanicus’ terrain will also be re-released for use with the new game.

As well as various gubbins like dice, rulers and templates, the core set will include the game’s chunky rulebook, with Games Workshop describing the new game as combining elements of past Epic-scale games in its rules, along with introducing new aspects.

Past the core set’s release in August, Games Workshop announced its plans to release additional figures for Legions Imperialis, including “most of the armoury for both the Space Marine Legions and the Solar Auxilia”.