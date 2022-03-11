Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel gets free single-player content today after passing 20m downloads

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has now been downloaded more than 20 million times, with new content for the app’s single-player story mode releasing today.

Konami, which publishes both the digital TCG and its physical counterpart, announced that Master Duel had recently crossed the 20 million download mark less than two months after its surprise PC and console launch on January 19th.

By February 7th, the app had been downloaded more than 10 million times across PC, console and mobile, having launched on iOS and Android a few days earlier.

The free-to-play app is a direct translation of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, including its more than 10,000 cards and at-times overwhelming ruleset. Players can learn how to play Yu-Gi-Oh! via a single-player tutorial and story mode based around several of the game’s more recognisable cards and decks, or leap into ranked matches against other players online. For my part, I've found it to be a great way of getting up to speed with the card game, whether you dare to venture online or not.

Master Duel’s story mode will see the addition of free content today, March 11th, in the form of new missions inspired by the Weather Painters deck type. The Weather deck is typically built around using the effects of continuous spells and traps, often on ‘Canvas’ cards, to buff monsters and trigger abilities by banishing them from the field, before special summoning them back on the following turn.

As with other story mode chapters, the new Weather Painters solo mode gate will include the chance to pick up rewards by completing its missions.