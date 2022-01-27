New Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG booster features re-imagining of Blue-Eyes White Dragon

A new booster pack for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game features re-imaginings of classic cards, including the Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

Battle of Chaos will be the first 100 card booster set released for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG this year and will contain a selection of new cards, as well as revised versions of several older ones. Designed to provide support to last year’s Burst of Destiny release - the 6th core booster set of series 11 – Battle of Chaos will integrate with currently popular decks such as Swordsoul and Floowandereeze.

Cards found in Battle of Chaos will enable Swordsoul decks access to more draw power, as well as effects that allow them to banish enemy cards when they’re played. Alternatively, players can banish their own cards – whilst still triggering their effects – using the new Continuous Trap card.

A quick-play spell card found in Battle of Chaos provides greater protection to Floowandereeze decks by enabling their winged beasts to dodge potential attacks, with the option to banish them in order to add more monsters or spell cards from the player’s deck – alongside 500 additional life points.

Icejade decks will also benefit from cards in the Battle of Chaos booster set, such as new boss monsters and a field spell which recovers any monsters previously played, alongside reducing the opponent’s monsters’ attack power.

Besides the new cards, Battle of Chaos adds a collection of re-imagined classic cards to the trading card game, including a “homage” to the Blue-Eyes White Dragon Jet featured in Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light, which has a 3000 attack value and an effect that allows the player to perform a Special Summon free of charge. Battle of Chaos contains new versions of Kuriboh and Dark Magician cards, as well as a fresh take on the Sacred Phoenix of Nephthys, which can come from both a player’s hand or graveyard to banish three of their opponent’s cards.

Another new booster set being released for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG is The Grand Creators, which will feature three new Themes and 15 new Collector’s Rare cards. The World Premiere Spell Card for Inzektors will be included in The Grand Creators, as well as a theme that enables players to summon an adventurer into the field as a monster. The new Psychic Theme introduced in the booster set will let players exchange life points to trigger powerful effects, whilst the Spellcaster Sisters allow players to transform their cards into XYZ Monsters whenever their opponent tries to take from their Graveyard.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game sees two players compete against one another by playing cards from their hand, summoning monsters and attacking their opponent’s life point total. Players can choose to play their monsters in an attack or defense formation, either prioritising their life points or their ability to attack the other player’s. Whichever player manages to reduce their opponent’s life point total to zero is named the winner of the game. A digital version of the game, called Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, was released on PC and consoles last week.

Battle of Chaos is set to be released on February 11th at a retail price of $4.19 (£3) per nine card pack, whilst The Grand Creators booster sets will be released for $3.99 (£3) on January 28th.