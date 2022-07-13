The Boys expansions are coming for the Zombicide board game

Expansions based on The Boys franchise are being released for the board game Zombicide: Second Edition.

Adapted from The Boys franchise – which began as a comic book series and has since been adapted into an Amazon Studios TV series – the expansions for co-op game Zombicide: Second Edition introduces a collection of new playable characters for players to use.

The first expansion features The Seven, the superhero team owned by the Vought Corporation whose powers enable them to take certain privileges but leave them beholden to their corporate overlords. Included in The Seven expansion are Homelander, Queen Maeve, The Deep, Black Noir, Starlight, A-Train and Solider Boy. Each of the playable characters featured in the expansion offer a selection of powerful skills, including a unique ultimate skill for players to employ against the zombie hordes.

The second The Boys-themed expansion for the zombie board game is based around The Boys themselves, a group of resourceful superhero hunters who have set aside their mission to take down the Vought Corporation in order to survive the undead apocalypse. Contained within the expansion are leader Billy Butcher, Hughie, double-agent Annie ‘Starlight’ Kimiko, Frenchie, Mother’s Milk and Terror the Bulldog. Also featured in the expansion is an equipment card for Lazer Baby, a weapon that players can equip in their fight to survive.

Lastly, a smaller The Boys expansion is the Supe Abominations pack, which adds rules that turns the characters featured in The Seven expansion into abominations for players to face-off against. On top of the abomination rules, the expansion features a sculpture of Homelander as an abomination, alongside a collection of Compound V and Milk & Nuts equipment cards to give the players a helping hand against the unique threat of supe abominations.

The Boys Character Packs is set to be co-published by CMON and Guillotine Games, the studios behind the other releases in the Zombicide series such as the fantasy board game Zombicide: Black Plague, as well as another co-op board game franchise Massive Darkness.

Zombicide: Second Edition is a board game for one to six players that sees people work together to survive an undead apocalypse. In the game, players can choose between a selection of characters, each one with their own unique skills and abilities, as well as equipment, that they can deploy against the many different types of zombie they’ll encounter. As players defeat more undead, they’ll level up their characters and be able to improve their abilities and skills.

The Boys began as a comic book series written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson, that focuses on an ex-CIA squad who take up the responsibility of enacting justice and revenge on the irresponsible superhero community. The Amazon television series adaptation – which aired in 2019 – stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty and more, with the show currently on its third season.

The Boys Character Packs are set to be released April 2023 at a retail price of $59 (£49).