Patchwork designer’s board game Agricola is getting a 15th anniversary edition

A 15th anniversary version of Agricola, a board game from the designer of Patchwork, Uwe Rosenberg, is on its way.

Agricola 15 is an upcoming board game marking 15 years since the release of the original Agricola in 2007. (Thanks BoardGameGeek.) The new edition will offer fresh artwork by the illustrator behind the original release, Klemens Franz, alongside everything included in the core version of Agricola as well as several expansion decks and promo items. The Artifex and Bubulcus expansion decks – two releases that added a collection of new cards to the game such as occupation and minor improvement cards – will be featured in Agricola 15, on top of some new in-lay options.

Agricola 15 will be compatible with several existing expansions released for the original game such as the Farmers of the Moor – which is set to receive a reprinting this year – and the expansion that increases the family board game’s player count to six players. All in all, the new edition will contain a total of 430 cards, over 200 tokens and 270 components.

Agricola is a board game for one to five players that sees opponents becoming farmers with big dreams of expansion and a huge struggle to achieve those dreams. During the game, players will be looking to develop their existing farmland and begin growing food to support their family and various farm animals. On a player’s turn, they will be able to perform two actions on the farm which can include performing essential tasks such as gathering resources and building structures. However, only one player can take a certain action every round, with the others having to use their tokens on actions that are still free to perform.

As the rounds progress, action cards will be flipped over and revealed, with more options being available to players later on. Players will begin the game with a hand of occupation cards and minor improvement cards that they can decide to use on their turn, pushing things in their favour and generally making their respective farms more impressive.

Besides designing Agricola and Patchwork, Rosenberg is also responsible for designing the two-player board game version of Agricola – Agricola: All Creatures Big and Small – as well as the Viking themed board game A Feast for Odin.

Lookout Games is the company responsible for publishing Agricola 15, with the studio having previously released the original Agricola and the aforementioned Patchwork.

Agricola 15 is set to be released during Essen Spiel 2022, a tabletop convention that takes place during October in Essen, Germany.