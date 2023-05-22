If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dungeon-delving deckbuilder Clank! is headed to PC and mobile

Make some noise.

Image: Dire Wolf/Renegade Game Studios
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Editor-in-chief
Published on

Deckbuilding series Clank! is getting a digital adaptation for PC and mobile next year.

First released in 2016 with the subtitle “A Deck-Building Adventure”, Clank! tasked players’ would-be thieves with venturing into the tunnels and rooms of a dragon’s lair, The Hobbit-style. Its deckbuilding elements allowed the players to add cards to their deck in order to gain more movement and attack power - needed to fend off the other monsters inhabiting the mountain - as they amassed loot from the dragon’s hoard.

The game’s title comes from its tense noise mechanic, which sees players generate noise as they make their way through the teetering piles of gold and jewels. Over time, Clank cubes are added to the board, eventually triggered by a card that activates the dragon’s rage. If more loot has been stolen, the dragon’s ire is greater, increasing the risk of damage to the players.

Meehan introduces Wheels to Clank!

If the players make it out alive with a stolen artefact and their loot, the surviving players compete to see who collected the most valuable stuff - but there is the chance that all the players can be knocked out by the dragon, leaving no-one the winner.

Since the original game, Clank! has seen the release of numerous spin-offs and expansions, from the sci-fi Clank! In! Space to a pair of standalone legacy games set in the world of D&D actual play series Acquisitions Incorporated.

Now, the series is headed to the digital realm with a freshly-announced adaptation for PC and mobile devices releasing in 2024.

Clank! board game cards

The port is being developed by Clank! maker Dire Wolf Games’ Digital studio, with the former co-publisher - alongside Renegade Game Studios - having taken over sole responsibility for the tabletop series last year.

Dire Wolf Digital has previously adapted board games including Root, Game of Thrones and Sagrada for PC and mobile, as well as handling the Pokémon TCG Online, but Clank! will be the studio’s first adaptation based on its own game.

No details have been given on what Clank!’s upcoming digital release will include in terms of features or elements from its various tabletop outings. We do know that it’ll be available on PC via Steam and mobile next year, following a closed beta offered to backers of the Kickstarter campaign for Clank! Legacy 2: Acquisitions Incorporated.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Board Game, Clank, Clank: A Deck-Building Adventure and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Editor-in-chief

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as editor-in-chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch