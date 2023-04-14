If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dicebreaker’s D&D actual series, Storybreakers, has even more podcast episodes up

Listen to an epic adventure anywhere.

The four Storybreakers characters stand below the Storybreakers logo
Alex Meehan avatar
News by Alex Meehan Senior Staff Writer
Additional contributions by Maddie Cullen, Matt Jarvis, Michael Whelan, and Olivia Kennedy
Published on

It’s now even easier to get into a new Dungeons & Dragons actual play show! Storybreakers is Dicebreaker’s own series in which its core team plays the tabletop roleplaying game, D&D, and records it for your viewing pleasure.

Whilst Storybreakers as originally released as a YouTube video series – which you can watch right now – a large portion of the first season has since been released as a podcast. The first few episodes were made available a couple of weeks ago, but even more episodes of the Storybreakers Podcast have been released since!

If you, like me, enjoy listening to long-form storytelling whilst on the go – whether walking, taking a train or even at home doing some chores – then the Storybreakers Podcast is the perfect show for anyone who enjoys a great tale.

A trailer for Storybreakers.

The very first season of Storybreakers sees dungeon master Wheels leading Matt, Liv, Maddie and myself – Meehan – through a gripping story set in an original fantasy universe. Inspired by the likes of Hot Fuzz, Storybreakers: Season One has tortle paladin Hunter Burrows (Matt), tiefling rogue Iris Walker (Liv), elven ranger Winona Whisperbane (Maddie) and half-elf bard Caryaries West (Meehan) working together as an unlikely crew of reporters. Based in the humdrum town of Ragrump, the party quickly find themselves searching for clues to a mystery that may have even more threads than they ever thought possible.

An entire eight podcast episodes of Season One of Storybreakers is now available to listen to, which you can find on the likes of Spotify, iTunes and now even Google Podcasts! Alternatively, you can listen via the RSS feed by adding it from here to the listening platform of your choice.

We are in the middle of planning out Season Two of Storybreakers, and we have our first ever Storybreakers live show coming up at MCM Comic Con in London on May 27th at 5:40pm at the London Excel – so there’s never been a better time to either catch up or re-immerse yourself in this fascinating world. And don’t just take our word for it! Here are some of the comments from our Storybreakers viewers/listeners:

“I am so impressed by a successful D&D campaign in a non-traditional setting. It's a remarkable contrast, where the characters aren't dashing about with swords and armour, flinging spells and javelins. Congratulations on pulling it off.”

“In tears through this entire episode. You are all amazing. Just, thank you all for bringing this series into the world.”

“I am giving you all a standing ovation for this absolutely heart-wrenching conclusion to a marvelous first season!”

“This whole first season's been fantastic, and I can't wait to see the next part!”

Listen to Storybreakers on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts and via the RSS feed right now!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Dicebreaker Daily newsletter

The latest tabletop gaming news, direct to your inbox. No need to roll for Perception!

About the Author
Alex Meehan avatar

Alex Meehan

Senior Staff Writer

After writing for Kotaku UK, Waypoint and Official Xbox Magazine, Alex became a member of the Dicebreaker editorial family. Having been producing news, features, previews and opinion pieces for Dicebreaker for the past three years, Alex has had plenty of opportunity to indulge in her love of meaty strategy board games and gothic RPGS. Besides writing, Alex appears in Dicebreaker’s D&D actual play series Storybreakers and haunts the occasional stream on the Dicebreaker YouTube channel.

Comments
Dicebreaker logo

Critical hits, perfect fits

Buy Dicebreaker T-shirts, hoodies and more

Explore our store
Dicebreaker Merch