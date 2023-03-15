Classic D&D video games including Spelljammer and Dragonlance are returning to PC for the first time in 25 years

A number of classic Dungeons & Dragons video games are seeing a re-release on PC, some for the first time in over two decades.

The eight D&D video games headed back to PC include titles released during the 1980s and ‘90s, making them among the first digital adaptations of the long-running fantasy RPG.

Among them is Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, a ship-combat game based on the popular sci-fi setting that returned to D&D 5E last summer, and several PC games based on Dragonlance, the popular universe introduced in Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weis’ novels that saw a reboot in last year’s 5E adventure Shadow of the Dragon Queen.

The Dragonlance video games include dragon-combat game DragonStrike, top-down strategy game War of the Lance and the trilogy spanning Heroes of the Lance, Dragons of Flame and Shadow Sorcerer.

Rounding out the returning games is kingdom-ruling real-time strategy game Fantasy Empires, set in the RPG’s setting of Mystara and the first D&D video game to feature a computerised DM, and DeathKeep, a first-person roleplaying game that could be summed up as “Doom, but D&D”.

The Dicebreaker team play Spelljammer: Adventures in Space

Heroes of the Lance, Dragons of Flame, War of the Lance and Shadow Sorcerer will be released together as the Silver Box Classic bundle, harkening back to the nickname for the D&D video games not included in the iconic Gold Box series. Behind the latest batch of re-releases is SNEG, the studio that previously resurrected D&D’s Gold Box games for PC.

Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Fantasy Empires, DragonStrike, Deathkeep and the Silver Box Classic bundle will be released on PC via Steam and GOG later this month.