D&D movie Honor Among Thieves adds one more familiar voice to its cast

Perkins of the job.

Image: Paramount Pictures/Hasbro

Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie Honor Among Thieves has added one more familiar face to its star-studded line-up, weeks before it hits cinemas - but you won’t see them on-screen.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ audio description will be provided by Sue Perkins. Yes, that Sue Perkins of Great British Bake-Off, Just a Minute, and Mel and Sue fame.

The British comedian and presenter’s voice will provide narration for those who use audio description while watching the D&D movie in cinemas. Perkins’ description of the film’s action and character movements will see her voice join those of on-screen stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant and more. You can get a taste of Perkins' narration below.

Sue Perkins recording audio description for D&D: Honor Among Thieves

Perkins, of course, is no stranger to Dungeons & Dragons, having previously played the fantasy RPG alongside fellow UK comics Nish Kumar, Ed Gamble and Sara Pascoe to fundraise for Comic Relief. The announcement of Perkins’ involvement in Honor Among Thieves added that she is “an avid Dungeons & Dragons fan”.

Honor Among Thieves marks the return of Dungeons & Dragons to the big screen for the first time in over 20 years. Helmed by Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the movie takes place in D&D’s Forgotten Realms setting and sees a classic party of adventurers - led by Pine’s bard - get wrapped up in a messy heist. Expect dungeons, dragons, owlbears and plenty of quipping.

D&D: Honor Among Thieves hits UK and Irish cinema screens on March 31st. Perkins’ audio description will be available in cinemas that support the accessibility feature.

