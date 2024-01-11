Magic: The Gathering release schedule 2024: Every upcoming MTG set and release date

Magic: The Gathering's 2024 release schedule is going to give pretty much all of us tonal whiplash. There's a slew of new planes to experience in some cutesy sets, some horror sets and even one we're expecting to be not only rootin' but maybe also tootin'. Naturally, there are a lot of new MTG sets to look forward to, so we've got the lowdown on when every 2024 MTG release will arrive.

MTG release dates 2024

Ravnica Remastered - January 12th

- January 12th Murders at Karlov Manor - February 9th

- February 9th Ravnica: Clue Edition - February 23rd

- February 23rd Universes Beyond: Fallout - Commander Decks - March 8th

- March 8th Outlaws of Thunder Junction - Q2 2024

- Q2 2024 Modern Horizons 3 - Q2 2024

- Q2 2024 Universes Beyond: Assassin's Creed - July 2024

- July 2024 Bloomburrow - Q3 2024

- Q3 2024 Duskmourn: House of Horror - Q4 2024

We've gone ahead and split the releases into Standard and non-Standard, because not everyone is going to care about every set. Have a little read on and you'll be rewarded for your hard work with not only all of the 2024 MTG release dates we know so far, but also a little snippet on what to expect in each and every set.

MTG Standard sets 2024

Standard sets are the ones that used to be the majority of MTG releases in any given year, but that's not been the case in the roaring ‘20s we're going through right now. These 2024 MTG releases will influence every format in Magic: The Gathering, and always help push the story forwards in an interesting way.

Murders at Karlov Manor

Release date: February 9th

Our first Standard MTG set in 2024 is Murders at Karlov Manor, which puts players on Ravnica and ready to find out who's gotten got. If we don't see clues make a return in this set, then we'll make someone else eat a candy magnifying glass because there's simply no way they don't have a big role to play here. We're also hoping to see some potentially social meta-game aspects, because a good murder mystery is something that's worth sharing and it's been a while since the last Conspiracy set.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Release date: Q2 2024

We've had gangsters, we've had cyberpunk and now we're going to have a western. Outlaws of Thunder Junction is going to pit some classic Magic: The Gathering heroes against some villains, and will probably feature at least one watering hole. Despite all of the weapons we've seen in MTG, we've never really had a six-shooter turn up. We'll have to wait and see if Wizards of the Coast finally give players access to guns in-game, as the absence of them would feel very odd in this Wild West setting.

Bloomburrow

Release date: Q3 2024

If you're looking for cutesy animals, then it's quite possible that Bloomburrow is going to have you covered. This set takes us to a new plane that's entirely populated by anthropomorphic animals. That means players who love using cards like dogs, cats, frogs and squirrels are all going to be rewarded with more Commander cards in their specific niche. Of course, this is MTG, so we're still expecting a bit of underlying dread - maybe don't get too attached to any of the characters.

Duskmourn: House of Horror

Release date: Q4 2024

Our final Standard MTG set for 2024 is Duskmourn: House of Horror, which takes place on a plane that's entirely indoors and infused with horror throughout. It's very hard to look at a horror set and not instantly think of Innistrad, so it'll be fascinating to see how this set differentiates itself from one of the most loved planes in Magic: The Gathering. It's also very odd to imagine a plane that's just indoors too - how does that even work, and how will the mechanics help represent that? We'll find out later this year.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction takes Magic: The Gathering to a new Wild West world. | Image credit: Wizards of the Coast/Kieran Yanner

Other MTG releases 2024

While the Standard sets might be the big draw for a lot of newer players, we're all going to have to pay attention to the many other MTG releases coming out in 2024, too. There are usually a few that sneak out later in the year that we don't know about to begin with too, so keep that in mind.

Ravnica Remastered

Release date: January 12th

Our first MTG set of the year is Ravnica Remastered, and it could be a very strong start to 2024. Ravnica is a hugely popular plane filled to the brim with classic cards and characters; getting reprints and new art styles for many of these is going to be more than enough of a reason for many players to pick this up. However, we're also keen to see how well-balanced the Draft and Sealed formats are, and also how the reprints help out the secondary market and its ever-inflating prices.

Ravnica: Clue Edition

Release date: February 23rd

Perhaps the most peculiar MTG release in 2024 comes in the form of Ravnica: Clue Edition. This set is going to be influenced by the Murders at Karlov Manor set and basically allows you to shuffle together two packs - similar to Jumpstart - and then get down with a murder mystery. There are some potentially cool unique mechanics here, and it sounds like a fun change of pace.

Modern Horizons 3 should release sometime over the summer, arriving two years after the last Modern-focused MTG set. | Image credit: Wizards of the Coast/Chris Rallis

Universes Beyond: Fallout - Commander Decks

Release date: March 8th

March sees us taking our first dip into the Universes Beyond with the Fallout Commander decks. The first deck will be red, green and white, and have an aura and equipment theme with Dogmeat, Ever Loyal in charge. One will be black, green and blue and have The Wise Mothman running things with a radiation theme. The red, white and black deck will be about a lot of tokens and sacrificing them, and will be headed up by Caesar, Legion's Emperor. Finally, Dr. Madison Lee is in charge of the artifact and energy deck in blue, red and white. We're excited to see these after the successful design behind both the Warhammer 40,000 decks and the Doctor Who decks.

Modern Horizons 3

Release date: Q2 2024

We're expecting Modern Horizons 3 to come along in June this year, as that'll be two years after Modern Horizons 2 was launched. This set is a direct-to-Modern release that'll undoubtedly change the Modern landscape in interesting ways. We're hoping that Wizards of the Coast does a slightly better job than with Horizons 2 though, which caused some seriously expensive cards to spike and completely rewrite what Modern was. Yes, we're mostly talking about Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer.

Universes Beyond: Assassin's Creed

Release date: July 2024

The second Universes Beyond in 2024 set takes us to the world of video game Assassin’s Creed, which is our own world - albeit a few centuries ago. There's very little information on this crossover set outside of the fact that it'll come with a brand new kind of booster pack. Beyond Boosters are apparently going to be designed to take people through a story - that could mean that each little set does that, or each booster is somehow constructed to do that. We're intrigued, but a little nervous about the whole thing.