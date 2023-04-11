New Pathfinder video games coming from studio behind Age of Empires IV

Two new Pathfinder video games are on their way from a studio that has worked on the likes of Age of Empires IV and Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation – Bkom Studios.

It was announced that Bkom will be working with Paizo – the publisher behind the tabletop roleplaying game – in order to develop and release two new video games based on the Pathfinder series. There are no details available on the Pathfinder video games just yet, apart from the companies behind them and that one will be launching via the PC platform Steam later this year: with the other still in the early stages of development.

Bkom’s previous previous work besides Tomb of Annihilation and Age of Empires IV includes several other licensed titles such as mobile games based on the Justice League Action animated series, Star Wars and The Walking Dead, as well as a turn-based strategy game called Sunday Gold and the mobile version of a first-person narrative-driven game called Before Your Eyes.

Paizo has published other tabletop RPGs apart from the Pathfinder series, such as the sci-fi roleplaying game Starfinder – which has players exploring a galaxy in search of adventure and discovery – alongside several board games like Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock and Pathfinder: Level 20.

Pathfinder is a fantasy TRPG that started life as a version of Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 Edition. With the release of D&D 4E, and its more restrictive Game System License, a roleplaying game based on 3.5E was created and released in 2009 by Paizo. The tabletop roleplaying game sees players creating their own characters using various playable classes, species, abilities, weapons and spells.

During the game, players will control their characters as they embark a series of quests as part of an adventure path. Each adventure path is designed to last several sessions and will take players across Golarion, with one player serving as the games master – or narrator – for the rest of the group. Whenever a player wants their character to do something that will face resistance, they’ll need to roll a die and add the appropriate modifier total on top in the hopes of beating a set number.

Previous Pathfinder video games include Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, two roleplaying games that enable players to create their own characters using the Pathfinder 1E system and travel across the world of the TRPG. Throughout the game, players will be able to recruit other non-player characters to bring with them on their quests and battle in various turn-based combat scenarios.

There is yet to be a confirmed release date for either upcoming Pathfinder video game.