Sails of Glory charts a course to a new setting, pirate ships and starter set for the seafaring miniatures game

Sails of Glory has set its compass toward a new setting and releases for the naval combat miniatures game, Dicebreaker can reveal.

A spin-off from publisher Ares Games’ World War I and II aerial combat game Wings of Glory, which sees players control pre-painted planes using a deck of cards with various manoeuvre orders, Sails of Glory launched in 2013 as a game of naval warfare set during the Age of Sail from the mid-17th to early 19th centuries.

Ares Games director of production Roberto Di Meglio told Dicebreaker at last month’s Essen Spiel 2021 board game convention that a new setting was currently in the works for Sails of Glory, which will focus on the late 17th and early 18th centuries.

The upcoming release will utilise the same ruleset as Sails of Glory, with players controlling each ship using its unique deck of movement cards. The players reveal their commands simultaneously, moving their ships according to the movements on the cards before attacking using any onboard weapons, such as cannons. Advanced rules introduce mechanics to simulate wind and the effect of sails on the ships’ momentum.

The new setting will introduce brand new scenarios to the game, as well as a new range of pre-painted miniatures. Among the first models will be Spanish galleons and historical pirate ships, Di Meglio confirmed, with a new starter set debuting the new line of releases. The ships will be compatible with previous Sails of Glory miniatures.

A release date for the starter set and new line of Sails of Glory releases is yet to be confirmed. Ares Games previously announced that it had delayed a number of its releases originally slated for this year, including War of the Ring: The Card Game and the first Hunt for the Ring expansion, into 2022 as the result of production challenges and the continuing shipping crisis affecting the tabletop industry.