Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist for January 2024: Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited
Check yourself before you deck yourself.
The latest banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel determines all the cards you can - and can’t - use in your digital decks in the popular TCG app. Master Duel’s banlist is an important part of the game’s competitive meta, ensuring that cards can’t become too powerful and take away from the exciting variety of seeing different decks do battle.
Yu-Gi-Oh! publisher Konami keeps the Master Duel banlist regularly updated, so it’s always worth checking which cards have been added to the list. We’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist, so bookmark it and check back often to see what’s changed. The latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist came into effect on January 10th 2024.
- Why is the Master Duel banlist different to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG?
- What do Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited mean in Master Duel?
- Forbidden Master Duel cards
- Limited Master Duel cards
- Semi-Limited Master Duel cards
Not every card on the Master Duel banlist is completely banned from appearing in your deck. While cards classed as Forbidden can’t be used at all, Limited and Semi-Limited cards can be used - albeit with restrictions on how many copies of the same card can be included compared to the standard limit of three copies of any one card per deck.
Below we’ve arranged the Master Duel banlist into each type of card and whether it’s Forbidden, Limited or Semi-Limited, to make it easy for you to check how many of your favourite Yu-Gi-Oh! card you can include in your next deck.
Why is the Master Duel banlist different to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG?
It’s important to note that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist is different to the banlist for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG when playing with physical cards. This is simply because the library of cards available in the digital app is different to the list of physical cards released for the TCG.
That said, both Yu-Gi-Oh! banlists still follow the same rules regarding Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited cards - it’s just the cards themselves that might differ.
What do Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited mean in Master Duel?
Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited refer to the specific restriction applied to a Master Duel card on the banlist. They match the banlist limitations given to physical Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.
Forbidden in Master Duel means that a card can’t be included in any of your decks. That includes your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck.
Limited in Master Duel means that only a single copy of the card can be included in your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck. Note that this is in total: only one copy in total can appear across all three of your decks.
Semi-Limited in Master Duel means that two copies of a card can appear across your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck combined.
A card that doesn’t appear on the Master Duel banlist is considered to be Unlimited. This means that the card is unrestricted and up to three copies can be included across your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck, following the standard rules for building a Yu-Gi-Oh! deck.
Forbidden Master Duel cards
Forbidden Master Duel cards can’t be included in any of your decks. This is usually because they have become too powerful within the TCG’s meta, resulting in a total ban.
Forbidden Effect Monster cards in Master Duel
- Agido the Ancient Sentinel
- Amazoness Archer
- Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds
- Blackwing - Gofu the Vague Shadow
- Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Block Dragon
- Cannon Soldier
- Cannon Soldier MK-2
- Cyber Jar
- Cyber-Stein
- Dandylion
- Destiny HERO - Celestial
- Djinn Releaser of Rituals
- Eclipse Wyvern
- Fiber Jar
- Fishborg Blaster
- Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition
- Glow-Up Bulb
- Grinder Golem
- Level Eater
- Magical Scientist
- Majespecter Unicorn - Kirin
- Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King
- Mind Master
- Performage Plushfire
- Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis
- Sillva, Warlord of Dark World
- Substitoad
- Superheavy Samurai Soulbreaker Armor
- Tearlaments Merrli
- The Tyrant Neptune
- Toon Cannon Soldier
- White Dragon Wyverburster
- Wind-Up Hunter
Forbidden Fusion Monster cards in Master Duel
- Elder Entity Norden
- Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon
Forbidden Link Monster cards in Master Duel
- Crystron Halqifibrax
- Guardragon Agarpain
- Guardragon Elpy
- Knightmare Goblin
- Knightmare Mermaid
- Linkross
- Summon Sorceress
- Topologic Gumblar Dragon
- Union Carrier
Forbidden Synchro Monster cards in Master Duel
- Chaos Ruler, the Chaotic Magical Dragon
- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar
- Phantasmal Lord Ultimitl Bishbaalkin
- Tempest Magician
Forbidden Xyz Monster cards in Master Duel
- Lavalval Chain
- M-X-Saber Invoker
- Number 16: Shock Master
- Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow
- Number 86: Heroic Champion - Rhongomyniad
- Number 89: Diablosis the Mind Hacker
- Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon
- Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL
- Outer Entity Azathot
- Toadally Awesome
- True King of All Calamities
- Zoodiac Broadbull
Forbidden Spell cards in Master Duel
- Butterfly Dagger - Elma
- Card of Demise
- Card of Safe Return
- Cold Wave
- Confiscation
- Delinquent Duo
- Dimension Fusion
- Divine Sword - Phoenix Blade
- Giant Trunade
- Graceful Charity
- Heavy Storm
- Instant Fusion
- Last Will
- Mass Driver
- Metamorphosis
- Mirage of Nightmare
- Mystic Mine
- Painful Choice
- Pot of Greed
- Premature Burial
- Set Rotation
- Smoke Grenade of the Thief
- Snatch Steal
- Soul Charge
- Terraforming
- The Forceful Sentry
- Zoodiac Barrage
Forbidden Trap cards in Master Duel
- Appointer of the Red Lotus
- Branded Expulsion
- Imperial Order
- Last Turn
- Life Equalizer
- Magical Explosion
- Return from the Different Dimension
- Royal Oppression
- Self-Destruct Button
- Sixth Sense
- Time Seal
- Trap Dustshoot
- Ultimate Offering
- Vanity’s Emptiness
Limited Master Duel cards
Limited Master Duel cards aren’t completely banned like Forbidden cards, but you can only include a single copy of each Limited card in total across your Main, Extra and Side decks.
Limited Monster cards in Master Duel
- Left Arm of the Forbidden One
- Left Leg of the Forbidden One
- Right Arm of the Forbidden One
- Right Leg of the Forbidden One
Limited Effect Monster cards in Master Duel
- Amano-Iwato
- Armageddon Knight
- Astrograph Sorcerer
- Blackwing - Steam the Cloak
- Bystial Druiswurm
- Bystial Magnamhut
- Chronograph Sorcerer
- Exodia the Forbidden One
- Floowandereeze & Empen
- Herald of Orange Light
- Inspector Boarder
- Kashtira Fenrir
- Kelbek the Ancient Vanguard
- Keldo the Sacred Protector
- King of the Swamp
- Mathmech Diameter
- Morphing Jar
- Mudora the Sword Oracle
- Nimble Beaver
- Performapal Monkeyboard
- Spright Jet
- Swap Frog
- Tearlaments Havnis
- Tearlaments Kashtira
- Water Enchantress of the Temple
- Yata-Garasu
- Zoodiac Ratpier
Limited Fusion Monster cards in Master Duel
- Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird
- Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom
- Tearlaments Kitkallos
- Thunder Dragon Colossus
Limited Link Monster cards in Master Duel
- Heavymetalfoes Electrumite
- Saryuja Skull Dread
- Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu
- Predaplant Verte Anaconda
Limited Synchro Monster cards in Master Duel
- PSY-Framelord Omega
- T.G. Hyper Librarian
Limited Xyz Monster cards in Master Duel
- Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder
- Tellarknight Ptolemaeus
- Zoodiac Drident
Limited Spell cards in Master Duel
- Branded Fusion
- Brilliant Fusion
- Card Destruction
- Crossout Designator
- Dragonic Diagram
- Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map
- Foolish Burial
- Foolish Burial Goods
- Gateway of the Six
- Gold Sarcophagus
- Harpie’s Feather Duster
- Kaiser Colosseum
- Kashtira Birth
- Monster Reborn
- One Day of Peace
- One for One
- Pot of Desires
- Pot of Duality
- Pot of Extravagance
- Pot of Prosperity
- Pressured Planet Wraitsoth
- Primeval Planet Perlereino
- Purrely Delicious Memory
- Reinforcement of the Army
- Runick Destruction
- Runick Fountain
- Skill Drain
- Sky Striker Mecha - Hornet Drones
- Spellbook of Judgement
- That Grass Looks Greener
- There Can Be Only One
Limited Trap cards in Master Duel
- Eradicator Epidemic Virus
- Synchro Zone
- Tearlaments Sulliek
- Trickstar Reincarnation
Semi-Limited Master Duel cards
Semi-Limited Master Duel cards have the lightest restriction available applied, with players limited to two copies of the same card across their Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck. This is only one fewer copy than the standard limit of three identical cards per deck applied to Unlimited cards.
Semi-Limited Effect Monster cards in Master Duel
- Adamancipator Analyser
- Altergeist Multifaker
- Aluber the Jester of Despia
- Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Destiny HERO - Malicious
- Dimension Shifter
- Genex Ally Birdman
- Labrynth Stovie Torbie
- Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer
- Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow
- Necroface
- PSY-Framegear Gamma
- Purrely
- Spright Blue
- SPYRAL Quik-Fix
- Souleating Oviraptor
- Tearlaments Scheiren
- Thunder Dragonroar
Semi-Limited Synchro Monster cards in Master Duel
- Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier
Semi-Limited Spell cards in Master Duel
- Branded Opening
- Called by the Grave
- Chaos Space
- Change of Heart
- Cynet Mining
- Divine Wind of Mist Valley
- Emergency Teleport
- Fusion Destiny
- Infernity Launcher
- Mask Change II
- Purrely Pretty Memory
- Quick Launch
- Raigeki
- Rite of Aramesir
- Runick Freezing Curses
- Runick Slumber
- Runick Tip
- Sekka’s Light
- Sky Striker Mobilise - Engage!
- Spellbook of Judgment
- Spright Starter
- Super Polymerisation
- Trickstar Light Stage
Semi-Limited Trap cards in Master Duel
- Anti-Spell Fragrance
- Conquistador of the Golden Land
- D.D. Dynamite
- Gozen Match
- Red Reboot
- Rivalry of Warlords