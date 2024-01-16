Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist for January 2024: Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited

The latest banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel determines all the cards you can - and can’t - use in your digital decks in the popular TCG app. Master Duel’s banlist is an important part of the game’s competitive meta, ensuring that cards can’t become too powerful and take away from the exciting variety of seeing different decks do battle.

Yu-Gi-Oh! publisher Konami keeps the Master Duel banlist regularly updated, so it’s always worth checking which cards have been added to the list. We’ll be keeping this page updated with the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist, so bookmark it and check back often to see what’s changed. The latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist came into effect on January 10th 2024.

Not every card on the Master Duel banlist is completely banned from appearing in your deck. While cards classed as Forbidden can’t be used at all, Limited and Semi-Limited cards can be used - albeit with restrictions on how many copies of the same card can be included compared to the standard limit of three copies of any one card per deck.

Below we’ve arranged the Master Duel banlist into each type of card and whether it’s Forbidden, Limited or Semi-Limited, to make it easy for you to check how many of your favourite Yu-Gi-Oh! card you can include in your next deck.

Why is the Master Duel banlist different to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG?

It’s important to note that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist is different to the banlist for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG when playing with physical cards. This is simply because the library of cards available in the digital app is different to the list of physical cards released for the TCG.

That said, both Yu-Gi-Oh! banlists still follow the same rules regarding Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited cards - it’s just the cards themselves that might differ.

What do Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited mean in Master Duel?

Forbidden, Limited and Semi-Limited refer to the specific restriction applied to a Master Duel card on the banlist. They match the banlist limitations given to physical Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

Forbidden in Master Duel means that a card can’t be included in any of your decks. That includes your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck.

Limited in Master Duel means that only a single copy of the card can be included in your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck. Note that this is in total: only one copy in total can appear across all three of your decks.

Semi-Limited in Master Duel means that two copies of a card can appear across your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck combined.

A card that doesn’t appear on the Master Duel banlist is considered to be Unlimited. This means that the card is unrestricted and up to three copies can be included across your Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck, following the standard rules for building a Yu-Gi-Oh! deck.

Forbidden Master Duel cards

Forbidden Master Duel cards can’t be included in any of your decks. This is usually because they have become too powerful within the TCG’s meta, resulting in a total ban.

Forbidden Effect Monster cards in Master Duel

Agido the Ancient Sentinel

Amazoness Archer

Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds

Blackwing - Gofu the Vague Shadow

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Block Dragon

Cannon Soldier

Cannon Soldier MK-2

Cyber Jar

Cyber-Stein

Dandylion

Destiny HERO - Celestial

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

Eclipse Wyvern

Fiber Jar

Fishborg Blaster

Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition

Glow-Up Bulb

Grinder Golem

Level Eater

Magical Scientist

Majespecter Unicorn - Kirin

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Mind Master

Performage Plushfire

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Sillva, Warlord of Dark World

Substitoad

Superheavy Samurai Soulbreaker Armor

Tearlaments Merrli

The Tyrant Neptune

Toon Cannon Soldier

White Dragon Wyverburster

Wind-Up Hunter

Forbidden Fusion Monster cards in Master Duel

Elder Entity Norden

Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon

Forbidden Link Monster cards in Master Duel

Crystron Halqifibrax

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Linkross

Summon Sorceress

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Union Carrier

Forbidden Synchro Monster cards in Master Duel

Chaos Ruler, the Chaotic Magical Dragon

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Phantasmal Lord Ultimitl Bishbaalkin

Tempest Magician

Forbidden Xyz Monster cards in Master Duel

Lavalval Chain

M-X-Saber Invoker

Number 16: Shock Master

Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow

Number 86: Heroic Champion - Rhongomyniad

Number 89: Diablosis the Mind Hacker

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL

Outer Entity Azathot

Toadally Awesome

True King of All Calamities

Zoodiac Broadbull

Forbidden Spell cards in Master Duel

Butterfly Dagger - Elma

Card of Demise

Card of Safe Return

Cold Wave

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

Dimension Fusion

Divine Sword - Phoenix Blade

Giant Trunade

Graceful Charity

Heavy Storm

Instant Fusion

Last Will

Mass Driver

Metamorphosis

Mirage of Nightmare

Mystic Mine

Painful Choice

Pot of Greed

Premature Burial

Set Rotation

Smoke Grenade of the Thief

Snatch Steal

Soul Charge

Terraforming

The Forceful Sentry

Zoodiac Barrage

Forbidden Trap cards in Master Duel

Appointer of the Red Lotus

Branded Expulsion

Imperial Order

Last Turn

Life Equalizer

Magical Explosion

Return from the Different Dimension

Royal Oppression

Self-Destruct Button

Sixth Sense

Time Seal

Trap Dustshoot

Ultimate Offering

Vanity’s Emptiness

Limited Master Duel cards

Limited Master Duel cards aren’t completely banned like Forbidden cards, but you can only include a single copy of each Limited card in total across your Main, Extra and Side decks.

Limited Monster cards in Master Duel

Left Arm of the Forbidden One

Left Leg of the Forbidden One

Right Arm of the Forbidden One

Right Leg of the Forbidden One

Limited Effect Monster cards in Master Duel

Amano-Iwato

Armageddon Knight

Astrograph Sorcerer

Blackwing - Steam the Cloak

Bystial Druiswurm

Bystial Magnamhut

Chronograph Sorcerer

Exodia the Forbidden One

Floowandereeze & Empen

Herald of Orange Light

Inspector Boarder

Kashtira Fenrir

Kelbek the Ancient Vanguard

Keldo the Sacred Protector

King of the Swamp

Mathmech Diameter

Morphing Jar

Mudora the Sword Oracle

Nimble Beaver

Performapal Monkeyboard

Spright Jet

Swap Frog

Tearlaments Havnis

Tearlaments Kashtira

Water Enchantress of the Temple

Yata-Garasu

Zoodiac Ratpier

Limited Fusion Monster cards in Master Duel

Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird

Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom

Tearlaments Kitkallos

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Limited Link Monster cards in Master Duel

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Saryuja Skull Dread

Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

Predaplant Verte Anaconda

Limited Synchro Monster cards in Master Duel

PSY-Framelord Omega

T.G. Hyper Librarian

Limited Xyz Monster cards in Master Duel

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

Zoodiac Drident

Limited Spell cards in Master Duel

Branded Fusion

Brilliant Fusion

Card Destruction

Crossout Designator

Dragonic Diagram

Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map

Foolish Burial

Foolish Burial Goods

Gateway of the Six

Gold Sarcophagus

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Kaiser Colosseum

Kashtira Birth

Monster Reborn

One Day of Peace

One for One

Pot of Desires

Pot of Duality

Pot of Extravagance

Pot of Prosperity

Pressured Planet Wraitsoth

Primeval Planet Perlereino

Purrely Delicious Memory

Reinforcement of the Army

Runick Destruction

Runick Fountain

Skill Drain

Sky Striker Mecha - Hornet Drones

Spellbook of Judgement

That Grass Looks Greener

There Can Be Only One

Limited Trap cards in Master Duel

Eradicator Epidemic Virus

Synchro Zone

Tearlaments Sulliek

Trickstar Reincarnation

Semi-Limited Master Duel cards

Semi-Limited Master Duel cards have the lightest restriction available applied, with players limited to two copies of the same card across their Main Deck, Extra Deck and Side Deck. This is only one fewer copy than the standard limit of three identical cards per deck applied to Unlimited cards.

Semi-Limited Effect Monster cards in Master Duel

Adamancipator Analyser

Altergeist Multifaker

Aluber the Jester of Despia

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Destiny HERO - Malicious

Dimension Shifter

Genex Ally Birdman

Labrynth Stovie Torbie

Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer

Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow

Necroface

PSY-Framegear Gamma

Purrely

Spright Blue

SPYRAL Quik-Fix

Souleating Oviraptor

Tearlaments Scheiren

Thunder Dragonroar

Semi-Limited Synchro Monster cards in Master Duel

Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier

Semi-Limited Spell cards in Master Duel

Branded Opening

Called by the Grave

Chaos Space

Change of Heart

Cynet Mining

Divine Wind of Mist Valley

Emergency Teleport

Fusion Destiny

Infernity Launcher

Mask Change II

Purrely Pretty Memory

Quick Launch

Raigeki

Rite of Aramesir

Runick Freezing Curses

Runick Slumber

Runick Tip

Sekka’s Light

Sky Striker Mobilise - Engage!

Spellbook of Judgment

Spright Starter

Super Polymerisation

Trickstar Light Stage

Semi-Limited Trap cards in Master Duel