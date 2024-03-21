Get an exclusive early look at the next Critical Role comic, featuring an entirely new Vox Machina adventure

A new comic book set within the world of popular D&D actual play series Critical Role will feature an entirely new adventure for the party of Campaign One: Vox Machina.

Critical Role is an actual play series in which a cast of actors play tabletop roleplaying games in front of a camera. Vox Machina is the party of characters from the show’s first campaign, which includes the barbarian Grog, druid Keyleth, human gunslinger Percy, gnomish bard Scanlan, gnomish cleric Pike, and half-elf twins Vex and Vax - who are a ranger and a rogue, respectively.

These characters are played by actors Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brian, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegal and Travis Willingham, with the dungeon master role being played by Mathew Mercer, who is also the mastermind behind the setting of Critical Role, Campaign One: Exandria.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV is a new comic book that takes place within Exandria and follows the adventuring party embarking on a quest that has not appeared in episodes of Critical Role before. The group have been tasked with investigating the whereabouts of Sir Fince, who has disappeared recently. Following the potential clues, the gang enter a mysterious basement underneath the manor house of the aristocrat. Vox Machina now faces a new collection of threats that they’ll have to navigate through in the dark lower levels of this house.

Dicebreaker has been granted an exclusive look at a variant cover featuring Keyleth, for the upcoming comic book by David Mack - an artist who has previously illustrated covers for the likes of Neil Gaiman and Stan Sakai - for the retail store Things From Another World. Two pages from inside the book itself have also been included in this exclusive reveal, with words yet to be added to the illustrations.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV was written by Jody Houser - who has previously worked on the sci-fi TV show Stranger Things and other issues of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins - with artwork from Noah Hayes (Goldie Vance, The Avant-Guards), colours by Diana Sousa and letters from Arianna Maher. The Critical Role team, including DM Matthew Mercer, have also acted as consultants on the comic.

Dark Horse Comics is the publisher behind Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV, with the company previously releasing the other entries in the series as well as comic books in the Mighty Nein Origins series, which is based on the characters of Campaign Two of Critical Role. Otherwise, Dark Horse Comics is best known for releasing various comic books based on licences such as Star Wars and Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as original series like Sin City, 300, Hell Boy and Usagi Yojimbo.

The first issue of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins IV will be released on store shelves on May 29th.